Jack Thorne Co-writing BBC Factual Drama on the Civil Rights of the Disabled – Up News Info

Its dark materials Writer Jack Thorne has partnered with actress-turned-writer Genevieve Barr to create a BBC Two drama based on the true story of the campaign for the civil rights of the disabled in Britain.

The couple has written Independence Day? How disability rights were won (working title), to be co-produced by Thorne's One Shoe Films and Dragonfly Film and TV, marking the indie Endemol Shine Group's first foray into the script.

The 60-minute story centers on Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth, two disabled cabaret artists who met in 1989 and became the driving force behind the disability activist group, Direct Action Network.

Thorne said, "I can't tell you how exciting it has been to work with the brilliant Genevieve Barr and Dragonfly on this script. DAN changed the world through their actions, and they have never been properly celebrated for it, in this movie we want to do it as a way that praises his true punk spirit. "

Independence Day? How disability rights were won It will be produced by Richard Bond, Tom Pullen, and Thorne. It was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland and Abigail Priddle.