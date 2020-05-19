Italy reopens beauty salons as coronavirus crisis eases

ROME – As Italy further loosened Europe's first bull run against the coronavirus and allowed restaurants, bars, churches and shops to open, Lucilla Vettraino went straight to her hair salon.
"I look like a witch with this hair!" Vettraino, 78, said Monday while holding strands the color of Campari.
He said that he had washed, colored and then painted his hair at home during the more than two months of confinement. But when the coronavirus devastated Italy, she said she was "desperate,quot; to reconnect with her stylist behind the Pantheon.
Mrs. Vettraino made an appointment in the classroom for the following day. Then he raised his hands in disgust.
"Look at these nails," he said. "I called my beautician and I couldn't get an appointment until June 26!"
And perhaps nowhere is passion for preparedness more passionate than in Italy, where, amid fights between national and regional governments, concerns about a resurgent epidemic and fears of an upcoming economic catastrophe, Italians greeted Monday's opening as an opportunity for Great Beautification.
Italy is a hair styling capital, with 104,000 beauty salons and tens of thousands more nail salon, eyebrow rinse, waxing, and body massage salons, according to a government study by the agency representing the Chamber of Commerce.
Roberto Papa, secretary general of Confestetica, an association representing nearly 20,000 of the 35,000 Italian beauticians, said its members had full agendas, with more demanded manicures, pedicures and body waxings.
"Summer," he said.
But many estheticians remained concerned about the longer-term outlook, prompting Confestetica to pressure lawmakers to view their treatments as "essential, not superfluous,quot; to cut a service tax in half. "They reflect the needs of the people," he said.
"Now it's really phase two," Gori wrote on Facebook, where he documented the phases of his own haircut.
On Monday, customers and owners said the sheer pleasure of the salon returned a measure of normalcy after such long and destabilizing months.
Italy has officially lost more than 32,000 people to the virus, the majority behind the United States and Great Britain, but the actual number is considered much higher. Italians have been forced to endure not only the deadly virus, but a constant barrage of government decrees, followed by often conflicting information from regional or municipal governments, which variably found the national measures too reckless or conservative.
National newspapers have become social calendars that seek to explain to citizens the dates of relaxation of what they could and could not do, where they could and could not go, and who they could and could not see.
On Monday, Italy allowed unlimited travel within individual regions. Businesses opened in most parts of the country in an effort to revive an economy that is expected to shrink this year by at least 8 percent, the biggest drop since World War II.
"We are facing calculated risk," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference on Saturday night announcing the measures. He said that although the data for the past two weeks, since Italy began to loosen its lockdown, had been "encouraging,quot;, the government remained aware that "the epidemiological curve could rise again."
But many restaurants decided not to open because rules requiring tables to be 6.5 feet apart would make it impossible to make a profit. And the coffee shops where Italians love to meet at the bar looked like banks, with baristas who looked like cashiers behind tall sheets of Plexiglas.
"It's really difficult," said Andrea Salvatore, 30, who worked at a cash register behind Plexiglas at Tazza d & # 39; Oro, a famous coffee shop often filled with tourists, especially Chinese visitors. It was empty.
But the salons had clients. Roberto Perilli worked at the door of his living room as a promoter with a velvet rope, checking the names and temperatures of the guests who entered.
He said it was reserved for the next few weeks. But he was more concerned with what awaited him in the coming months. He was now able to see a dozen clients daily on social distancing measures, compared to 40 a day before the virus, and he wasn't sure if that was enough for his business to survive.
Some beauticians said the phones had been ringing.
"They called and said, 'You don't know how much pleasure it is to listen to you,'" said Sabrina Angelilli, owner of I Barberini Beauty & Relax in the Monteverde neighborhood of Rome.
"I am very happy," said Cristina Gerardis, 47, who had her nails painted red by a beautician in a visor on the other side of a plexiglass wall at BAHR (Beauty, Ablution, Hair, Relax). When the government announced the opening, "the first thing I did was make an appointment at the hairdresser and the beautician," he said.
Laura Foglia, 70, a former model who had her nails done in a beauty salon in Milan, said that what she missed the most during the running of the bulls was her weekly manicure and hairdressing appointment.
"I had to spend three whole months with my natural curly hair," she said, "I hate curly hair."
And especially in Milan, where people like to see and be seen, the snack bars on Monday hoped that a more prepared clientele would attract more business. Some clients were doing their part, and then others.
Elisa Panteghini, 54, who drank white wine with a friend at Milan's Grapes bar, said she had not yet been to the salon, but had found time to visit her plastic surgeon for a consultation on an upcoming eye lift .
"Today was a great day," he said. "I saw what freedom looks like again."
Elisabetta Povoledo contributed reports from Rome and Emma Bubola from Milan.