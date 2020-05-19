"It is too late to change now,quot;: a closer look at Sweden's controversial response to COVID-19 – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Stockholm, Sweden is more than 4,000 miles from the Twin Cities. But there is a closeness between these cultures.

Professor of American Studies Dahg Blanck can attest to this notion.

"Minnesota received a lot of immigrants from Sweden," said Blanck.

In fact, about 10% of Minnesotans claim to have Swedish heritage, as seen at the annual summer festival and at the popular American Swedish Institute museum in Minneapolis.

Blanck knows a lot about both cultures and visits them frequently. He spoke to Up News Info from his home in Sweden.

"Most Swedes have relatives in the United States … and they are interested in what is happening in the United States," he said.

What is happening here is very different from what is happening there. Blanck says that people don't usually wear masks and gloves.

"No, not that far," he said.

There is also no order to stay home. Restaurants are open, as are schools.

"Sweden has not taken the route of many other countries for the complete closure," he said.

But they are social distancing and, like Blanck, many work from home.

"My life is more restrictive. I don't go out that much. I can go to the grocery stores, I go to my coffee. But, you know, I haven't traveled outside of Stockholm for about two months, "he said.

But he says it's not an order to stay away, it's more of a suggestion. And he says his people are inclined to follow the rules.

"This is part of our culture," said Blanck. “The big difference in Sweden and the United States is our vision of the state and the authorities. There is strong skepticism from the central government, from the state in the United States. "

He also notes that daily press conferences in countries look quite different. Although they are led by elected leaders in the US. USA, They are run by doctors in Sweden.

"Our prime minister is not there expressing his views on what is happening, so to speak," Blanck said.

The idea in Sweden is to flatten the curve without closing deals, but there are rules.

“In a restaurant, you have to sit down. You can't go to a counter and order food there, or hang out at the bar and have a beer there, "he said.

The formula has not been perfect. The death rate for COVID-19 in Sweden is 36 per 100,000 people. In the United States, there are 27.

As for the economy, the unemployment rate in Sweden is around 8%. In the United States, it is 14.7%.

"We have read about hospitals in the Twin Cities laying off health workers, and to us that seems so strange," he said.

He believes that his health system is more protected because it is public. But do you think Sweden is doing well?

"I really hope that. It is too late to change now," he said.

Time will tell if the two regions with much in common share similar results.

Sweden's death rate is nine times higher than neighboring Norway, which closed in March.

While restaurants remain open in Sweden, Professor Blanck says fewer diners are eating, which has resulted in great success for the service and tourism industries.

