Inside the surprisingly different world of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's only been two years since Meghan Markle, radiant in Clare Wright Keller's custom for Givenchy, slipped down the aisle, past her mother and the entire royal family of Britain, and into her future in Prince harryon the side?
Of course, if it seems to us that an excessive amount of change has happened for these two, think about how it must feel for Harry and Meghan, the ones who actually gave up one life to pursue another.
Not a life style, per se, because no matter what it means to be "financially independent,quot; for them, money is not a problem for Queen Elizabeth IIThe grandson, son and brother of future kings, and his wife, the couple formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
But in a surprising turn of events this year, a turn that no one would have predicted amid the excitement of the 2018 era about how much Meghan joining the royal family meant to the monarchy, they resigned as royalty. And today they celebrate their second wedding anniversary in Los Angeles, where it all started for Meghan, but thousands of miles from where Harry imagined himself living, even if he had done his thing before.
"Harry has told his friends that he really misses the Army and his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," said one royal member. The Telegraph in April. "He has been telling his friends that he still cannot believe this has happened. He cannot believe that his life has been turned upside down."
Don't get it wrong, "life has been great,quot; with Meghan, the source continued. "But I don't think he foresaw things going as they did. Of course, he doesn't blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he could have been better protected if he were still in the Army."
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
"I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in touch, although I think he is finding life a little difficult at the moment," said the primatologist. Jane Goodall, a friend of the couple who spoke to royalty last year for the September issue of British Vogue, edited by Meghan as a guest, featured Radio times in April.
In hindsight, the dropout train can be seen leaving the station even before Harry and Meghan said their I-dos on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a trail of Breadcrumbs from A to B, reminiscent of clues that a celebrity couple not built to last could scatter during their pre-separation life, to reunite after the fact.
Only in this case, the relationship was between the couple and the Crown.
Shutterstock
"I think I can safely say, naive though it may seem now, after going through this learning curve in the last year and a half, I didn't understand exactly what it would be like," Meghan told the BBC when she and Harry sat down to an interview after announcing their engagement in November 2017. "I don't think either of us did, that we both said that, even though we knew it would be."
"No," added Harry, "I tried … to warn you as much as possible, but I think we were both totally shocked by the reaction after the first five six months that we realized what really happened since then. So I think you can, you can have as many conversations as you want and try to prepare yourself as much as possible. But we weren't … fully prepared for what happened after that. "
Like a Daily mail Headed promoting Harry's Los Angeles-born girlfriend as "(almost) straight from Compton,quot;, about an article that, for no reason, includes a primer on gang activity in the area.
Meghan admitted that the countless falsehoods and tone of some of the coverage about her and their relationship had been "discouraging." She continued: "You know it's a shame that's the climate in this world to focus so much on that, or that it would be discriminatory in that regard. But I think, at the end of the day, I'm really proud of who I am and where I am from. I come, and we've never focused on that.
"We've focused on who we are as a couple. And when you remove all those extra layers and all that noise, I think it makes it really easy to enjoy being together and disconnect from the rest."
Associated Press
Maybe when you have a wedding to plan.
The negativity lessened enough to allow Harry and Meghan to marry in relative peace (well, if they ignored the daily stories about Meghan's father, her stepsister's palpable resentment towards her and anyone else trying to get into the business exhibition space), covers and television news around the world announce the union with the greatest emotion, feeling and general respect for the historical significance of the day.
Not to mention, Fainting, Her dress! George and Amal! Oprah! Serena! What a day was for fashion, celebrity and culture fusion: biracial, progressive American with … old English.
"It was obvious that the meaning of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many options that would reflect both the heritage of the couple and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous," Clare Wright Keller, who She quietly worked on Meghan's dress for months, describing her pre-big-day feelings in an Instagram post last month.
There was a honeymoon period, but the train soon began to speed up.
Happiness reigned again that October when it was announced that Meghan and Harry's first child was on the way, Meghan's apparent baby bump, but not confirmed at the time, had had a leading role in covering Princess eugeniaWedding.
Still, she was criticized for over-touching her stomach (flashy cradling of punches! Her critics screamed), for flying to New York for a lavish baby shower that her friends threw her (than is it a baby shower You can imagine the Dowager Countess asking), and for not playing catch with the Royal Babybirth Planning Committee (also known as people who like to camp out of the hospital for two weeks to wait for the first pains of Birth).
Meanwhile, rumors of tension between Meghan and Kate Middleton arose because they had not become best friends, and those became reports of a rift between Harry and Prince william, the last of which allegedly didn't give his brother the resounding thumb Harry wanted when he brought Meghan into the fold.
And while it really wasn't that strange, considering there was no reason for Harry to be an act of support on the Kate and William show, Harry and Meghan's decision to move out of Kensington Palace and resettle at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, to 45 minutes away, in addition to dividing homes and starting their own foundation, did nothing to dispel the laments that the brothers, who were once inseparable (not true), were out.
At least the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor On April 12, 2019, it was an unequivocally joyous event, causing an even more screech when it turned out that Master Archie was the spitting image of his own father as a baby.
But the relatively private christening they had for Archie in July, combined with his decision to retain the identity of his godparents (since it was revealed), sent his critics into an eye-for-an-eye hatred they never recovered from, the photos being and access they expected in exchange for the public allowing this costly experiment known as the royal family to continue to exist in their midst. Do you want taxpayers to pay the bill for your $ 3 million home renovation, and yet you won't even tell us who your children's godparents are?
That kind of thing.
A trip to Elton John's house in southern France was seen as a luxurious and entitled expense, and even when John insisted it was all his luxury, including his private jet ride, the then he was criticized for invoking his friend Princess DianaThe name while explaining how unfairly she felt the couple was being treated.
In fact, Diana's references accumulated, with George Clooneycommenting that Meghan's harassment was dangerously close to what the Princess of Wales went through, and Sarah FergusonDuchess of York, embarking on a campaign against bullying, thinks about the confrontation between her and Diana decades ago.
And how dare Meghan leaves her son's side for two days to watch Serena Williams play at the US Open in New York that September? No mother has forever She took 48 hours to herself, leaving her son alone except for his father, babysitter, and other assorted employees, in the history of motherhood!
At all times, Meghan and Harry's approving coverage continued a column, in the form of enthusiastic treatises on everything he wore, how natural he appeared to be at official events, how much he seemed to like the public, and importance. of the work he was doing for his sponsorships. She and Harry continued on with their seemingly fabulous lives, which included attending the London premiere of The Lion King and meeting BeyoncéBeing gifted custom jumpsuit for Archie of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox when the teams came to town; and having Hillary Clinton to the house.
Those who see royalty more as a rarity than as a major institution continued to applaud anything Meghan did that was seen as subversive, big or small.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
But the writing was on the wall last October, when Harry and Meghan gave journalist Tom Bradby emotional interviews for an ITV special ("Tell your truth, Meghan!" He approved of his fans; "what are they? doing? their critics wondered) and subsequently announced a six-week break for themselves from the rigors of royalty.
They spent Christmas with Meghan's mother and New Years in Canada, and on January 8, the train was officially derailed. Harry and Meghan announced their intention to "forge a new progressive role within this institution,quot; and begin to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
Amidst the results of countless negotiations with the queen, Prince carlos and Prince William that took place in the meantime, Harry and Meghan agreed to personally replenish the government chest with $ 3 million previously paid in public funds for the Frogmore renovation, and also donated television proceeds to charity. While they retained their duchy and Royal Highness His-and-Her titles (and Harry is still a commander in the British Army), they agreed not to use them for future business or philanthropic endeavors.
"For the past month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have been actively involved in this process, which, understandably, has been sad for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of their royal highnesses and dedicated team." . The couple's spokesman said in February.
"The royal family respects and understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's desire to live a more independent life as a family, by eliminating the alleged 'public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives,quot; The statement continued. "They remain a valuable part of Her Majesty's family."
March 31 marked the official expiration date of their abbreviated life as royalty, though by then they were officially huddled in Los Angeles, practicing physical distancing and moving on with their lives through Zoom and FaceTime chats due to the pandemic and the stay of COVID-19. instances in the home of municipal and state officials.
Before their departure date (cheerfully called #Megxit when the news broke), they vacated Sussex Royal's social media accounts and announced their new organization, Archewell, named for her son and the Greek arche, which means "first cause,quot;.
Multiple reports have pointed to its current location as a 22-acre Beverly Hills property owned by Tyler Perry, who is a close friend of your wedding guest Oprah Winfrey, but a source tells E! News that Harry and Meghan are looking to plant their own real estate roots in the city.
The informant guessed that any real estate agent who is lucky enough to get them as clients will need to sign a confidentiality agreement, but the source was told they are looking for between $ 10 and $ 20 million, probably in a gated community because privacy. and security are paramount.
HarperCollins Publishers
Speculation has continued rampant since the great movement: first, that the Obamas were advising them on their transition from one form of public life to another. That Meghan would give her first big interview to Oprah. Or maybe Ellen Degeneres. They were buying Mel GibsonThe Malibu Mansion. That Harry relies on his friend George Clooney to support him.
Nah
A biography called Seeking Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Creation of a Modern Royal Family It will be out in August by the longtime royal correspondent and host of the Inheritor Podcast Omid Scobie and fellow real reporter Carolyn Durand, and there have been mixed reports on whether the couple personally gave interviews for the project or not. (No, it's the word, although publisher HarperCollins says the book was "written with the participation of those closest to the couple,quot;).
Although Harry has acknowledged that they mostly only shelter in place like everyone else, he and Meghan went out (with gloves and face covers) over the Easter weekend to deliver meals, for the Project Angel Food charity. , based in West Hollywood, to people. whose medical conditions make it unsafe for them to leave their homes to buy groceries.
"They are still talking to organizations and charities that they have worked with to see how they can help," shared a source with E! News from last month. "The circumstances have changed but his intention to help has not changed."
Also in April, Harry announced his new HeadFIT for Life mental health awareness initiative, and last week he and Meghan joined a video conference with the Crisis Text Line team, to thank the staff for their important work and offer words of breath. They both regularly have online meetings and calls with the various organizations they work with, and Harry recorded a special message that was played last weekend during a broadcast of the 2019 OnSide Youth Zones Awards.
"This will also happen," he assured his audience. "And before you know it, you're going to be together again, probably in a youth zone, you know, running around, having the best time."
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Also thanks to online technology, Meghan and Harry's privacy invasion lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, On the tabloid publication of a letter Meghan wrote to her father at the time of her wedding, she was able to move forward last month. (The newspaper supports his story.) Meghan's legal team, including an attorney who once represented Princess Diana, as well as many other celebrities in privacy and defamation cases.
Last month, the couple also announced that they would no longer be involved with the Mail, Sun, the Quick wave Mirror.
None of the documents took it well, but in their explanation, the couple's spokesperson said: "The media have every right to report, and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie. "
At the front of the house, Harry, Meghan and Archie video chatted with the queen on her 94th birthday last month, and for Archie's first birthday on April 12, she had a virtual date with some of her little friends about FaceTime. and her mother made a cake.
They also posted a video of Meghan reading to her son, both adorable (not that some people couldn't find something to rag) or for a good cause, the charming sitting part of his contribution to #SaveWithStories, the campaign launched in March by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams to raise funds for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.
"Like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family," a source told E! News. "They are trying to make the most of it and are enjoying the time together as a family."
As for the rest of Harry's family in England, royal biographer Katie Nicholl said Entertainment tonight Recently that "things have improved and I know that William and Harry are in contact by phone."
"They have made video calls together, they have had many family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles it is not right, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."
Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March and retired to Scotland with his wife. Camila to recover. He said his symptoms were mild and he quickly went back to making online commitments and updating the public through social media.
Another source had told him ET In April, Harry, feeling "disconnected,quot; from his home, spoke to his father, brother and sister-in-law more frequently, and spoke regularly to his grandmother. "Things have been stressful for Prince Harry since his transfer," the sources said. "It has not been easy,quot;.
Not least because he and Meghan remain under a notice to stay home, which has unveiled their new surroundings and developed a real routine on hold.
However, Nicholl added last week, they had also been told that the couple "feel a great sense of freedom and that they are really enjoying their new lives and things a little more on their terms."
"(For) Meghan and Harry, this will be the way of the future," he said. "They won't get on a plane all the time to come to Britain. COVID has given them the opportunity to try a way of working. These conference calls (are) a way to communicate and communicate with people at home. I think that COVID-19 has accelerated what would always be a future way of working for them, being so far from many of their charities. "
And it's not like Clooneys and Oprah aren't just a phone call away.
%MINIFYHTML4f76040cd2ce159d64736a921af3a5ee18%