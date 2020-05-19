Inside the surprisingly different world of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

"I think I can safely say, naive though it may seem now, after going through this learning curve in the last year and a half, I didn't understand exactly what it would be like," Meghan told the BBC when she and Harry sat down to an interview after announcing their engagement in November 2017. "I don't think either of us did, that we both said that, even though we knew it would be."

"No," added Harry, "I tried … to warn you as much as possible, but I think we were both totally shocked by the reaction after the first five six months that we realized what really happened since then. So I think you can, you can have as many conversations as you want and try to prepare yourself as much as possible. But we weren't … fully prepared for what happened after that. "

Like a Daily mail Headed promoting Harry's Los Angeles-born girlfriend as "(almost) straight from Compton,quot;, about an article that, for no reason, includes a primer on gang activity in the area.

Meghan admitted that the countless falsehoods and tone of some of the coverage about her and their relationship had been "discouraging." She continued: "You know it's a shame that's the climate in this world to focus so much on that, or that it would be discriminatory in that regard. But I think, at the end of the day, I'm really proud of who I am and where I am from. I come, and we've never focused on that.

"We've focused on who we are as a couple. And when you remove all those extra layers and all that noise, I think it makes it really easy to enjoy being together and disconnect from the rest."