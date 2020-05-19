Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's simple anniversary plans

Meghan Markle and Prince harry They are having a relaxing anniversary.

ME! News learned that the couple decided to celebrate their second wedding anniversary by focusing on each other and disconnecting from the day, according to a source.

"They're just fading," he tells E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just spending time as a family. Keeping things simple." This marks Meghan and Harry's first anniversary since their royal departure in March and could be the start of a new tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been pursuing their various charitable efforts virtually in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, Prince williamshared that he and his wife Kate MiddletonThey have been video chatting with "the whole family,quot; as royalty continues to practice social distancing.

In 2018, the parents of one of them married in front of the entire world in a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Now, two years later, life looks very different to former royalty.