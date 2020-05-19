Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's simple anniversary plans

Meghan Markle and Prince harry They are having a relaxing anniversary.
ME! News learned that the couple decided to celebrate their second wedding anniversary by focusing on each other and disconnecting from the day, according to a source.
"They're just fading," he tells E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just spending time as a family. Keeping things simple." This marks Meghan and Harry's first anniversary since their royal departure in March and could be the start of a new tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been pursuing their various charitable efforts virtually in the wake of the pandemic. Last month, Prince williamshared that he and his wife Kate MiddletonThey have been video chatting with "the whole family,quot; as royalty continues to practice social distancing.
In 2018, the parents of one of them married in front of the entire world in a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Now, two years later, life looks very different to former royalty.
In an interview with The Telegraph, another source close to the Los Angeles-based couple shared that while "life has been great,quot; for the couple, they have had to make many adjustments in the meantime.
"Harry told his friends that he really misses the Army and his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," the source said. "He has been telling his friends that he still cannot believe this has happened. He cannot believe that his life has been turned upside down."
Dear friend of harry Jane Goodall He also spoke on his behalf, saying: "I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in touch, although I think he is finding life a little difficult right now."
Fortunately, Meghan and Harry have each other. In the past, she said that removing "noise,quot; from the outside of your relationship is the way the two of you stay connected.
"We have focused on who we are as a couple," he explained. "So when you remove all those extra layers and all that noise, I think it makes it really easy to enjoy being together and disconnect from the rest."
