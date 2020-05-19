Inner voice artists and; TheMachine Form Partnership – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Inner Voice Artists, the management and production company formed by former CAA and Sierra / Affinity executive Ina Petersen in 2017, has partnered with TheMachine, a management and production partner, in an attempt to expand the global reach of two companies.

Inner Voice Artists operates between the USA. USA And Norway and it has a roster made up mainly of European talents. The company also specializes in bringing together global co-productions by accessing various local financing funds, while aiming to sell foreign distribution to the US market.

TheMachine, led by former Gersh agent Kevin Herrera and Maker Studios co-founder Rawn Erickson II, oversees a network of verified talents and executives working in entertainment and advertising.

Under the new agreement, the two companies will seek to identify new talents that they will co-present and share as needed on all projects.

Through its Norwegian office, Inner Voice Artists will give TheMachine a window into the Nordic territory in terms of access to content, clients and co-production resources. Inner Voice Artists customers will also become part of TheMachine's verified network.

Inner Voice Artists' roster includes Norwegian actor Thomas Gullestad; Spanish filmmaker Clara Roquet; Danish actor Johannes Lassen; Anneke von der Lippe from Norway; Norwegian actor Martin Furulund; and Australian Madison Daniel.

"These are uncertain times, but there is a shift in collective consciousness as we all experience a similar threat across the globe and see it as a great opportunity to take proactive steps to bring content creators and executives closer," said Ina Petersen. , CEO of inner voice artists. “Our underlying mission has always been to ensure that quality-driven projects are carried out and that underrepresented voices are heard. The vision of this collaboration is to build bridges between media companies in North America and other international territories to strengthen global alliances and more efficiently advance production everywhere. ”

"The saying has been 'the future of entertainment is global', but it is clear that global entertainment is now. It has been amazing to see cultures working and learning together on our projects, and this partnership with Inner Voice Artists will allow us both have greater reach, unique opportunities for our talent and be prepared to make an impact as the world opens up again, "added Rawn Erickson II, president of TheMachine.