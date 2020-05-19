Inmate's Family Sues LASD After Death From Mental Health Drug Overdose – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The father of an inmate who died after a drug overdose in 2018 is suing the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for negligence.

Lewis Nyarecha, 25, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, was found unanswered in his cell at the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles on June 6, 2018 by a fellow prisoner after missing dinner. the night before and breakfast that day. said the suit.

%MINIFYHTML065398afff2632bf3fe341e5aa7d18d717%

Nyarecha's father Peter Woods said two sheriffs dropped their son while trying to get him out of the bunk in the cell, causing his head to hit the back of a metal desk.

The inmate received CPR but was later pronounced dead due to quetiapine toxicity, according to the plaintiff.

Woods filed the civil rights action against LASD and dozens of its employees for alleged negligence and lack of proper detection and training of officers.

LASD said it would not comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

%MINIFYHTML065398afff2632bf3fe341e5aa7d18d718%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)