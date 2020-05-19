Infamous Britney Spears perfume commercial is going viral on TikTok because it just doesn't make any sense

And, of course, the 77 commercials for their 182 fragrances.
But there is one commercial in particular that has been infamous for Britney fans because it really doesn't make any sense.
It starts totally right, Britney escapes from some kind of premiere.
She goes to a fortune teller.
She walks through some accounts because she wants to be told her fortune.
He faces the fortune teller.
Because she is literally in a fortune-telling shop, the fortune teller asks if she wants her fortune told.
Britney looks at the crystal ball.
But then he gets up and says "no thanks."
Britney leaves the fortune teller store even though she entered to presumably tell her fortune.
"I choose my own destiny *," she says.
Michel says this is like going to a restaurant and sitting …
… and then get up when the waiter takes his order and says "no thanks, I cook my own food."
It's like going to the barber, sitting down for a cut, and then getting up and getting out of there and saying, "No thanks, I cut my hair."
It just doesn't make sense!
Either way, it doesn't matter because Britney is a living legend and remains relevant in 2020 even though she only posts on Instagram all day.
In conclusion, transmit "Glory,quot;.
