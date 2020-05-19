In one essay, Akim Aliu lays the foundation for change: "Hockey is not for everyone … But it sure should be."

%MINIFYHTML834b8e676a1c05a550866720630c28f216%

Akim Aliu believes that hockey is not for everyone.

"The NHL title for its annual diversity campaign, 'Hockey is for Everyone' makes me laugh out loud," Aliu wrote in a powerful essay for The Players & # 39; Tribune that was published on Tuesday morning. "Because, right now, hockey is not for everyone."

Pointing to the NHL's "Hockey is for All,quot; campaign, which "uses the game of hockey – and the league's global influence – to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities," Aliu detailed the racism he experienced. over the course of his career. career and insisted that now is the time for the league to advance.

"I think the title of the NHL diversity campaign is a little fun. Because it's like putting up a MISSION COMPLETED poster even before the mission begins. Not that the campaign is wrong, I think it's promising," he wrote. It's just that the way to go is long, and it will be painful for some. And we have not yet reached the end. "

In November, Aliu revealed on social media during the 2009-10 season, then-Rockford IceHogs head coach Bill Peters used racial slurs directed at him about his choice of music.

"Surrounded by teammates. Surrounded by boys. But completely alone," Aliu said. Earlier in the trial, he also described the treatment he received from former Windsor Spitfire teammate Steve Downie, including the fact that he broke his teeth in a practice.

Aliu's actions led Peters to resign a few days later as the head coach of the Calgary Flames. He was hired in April to serve as head of banking for the KHL Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist.

MORE: Peters resigns as head coach of Flames

"There are hundreds of coaches at all levels of hockey in Canada and the United States like him," he wrote. "They operate under the pretext of absolute power.

"They will beat you mercilessly until you break, or until you give in, whichever comes first."

After the Peters incident came to light, Aliu met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly regarding issues in the game.

"I explained my views on things, as I hope I have done here," Aliu said, adding that the talks are ongoing. "I left the opening meeting feeling positive. I think, and it may take some time, that there will be an acknowledgment of the problems facing the NHL, and that tangible changes will come."

As Aliu mentioned, changes must come at all levels, from recruiting and teaching youth coaches to professional levels. He admitted that on a professional level, it may not be that easy.

"It is difficult to ask a veteran or a rookie to speak on divisive issues and most NHL coaches are not going to change their ways. There is too much money at stake. But what we can do is promote diversity," he explained. It should be noted that the NHL established a hotline for players and staff to report incidents anonymously.

While Aliu says it will take time, one way he suggested promoting diversity would be to create something akin to the NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaches and high-level jobs. in soccer operations.

"We should show the diversity that our game is capable of having," he wrote. "This has an immediate impact on youth engagement because I know there are kids like me who have a hard time seeing themselves in the NHL. Or there is a little black boy or girl who wants to be an NHL coach, but he or she doesn't see nobody in the league that looks like them. "

As more incidents come to light, such as former Hurricane defender Michal Jordan revealing Peters' physical abuse and "the dark side of hockey," such as what was seen during a recent fan chat with the prospect of New York Rangers K & # 39; Andre Miller, points out Aliu It is time for the NHL to be better and take the lead in creating a system that welcomes everyone, regardless of background.

"What we CAN do is be honest. What we CAN do is be brave. What we CAN do is defend each other. That's what hockey is all about, right?" I ask.

"Hockey isn't for everyone. Not yet. But it sure should be."