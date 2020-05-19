In Cannes, empty beaches and empty movie screens – Up News Info

Whales can be seen spitting out to sea, wildlife returns, the sea is full of fish and dolphins frolic in the port of Toulouse. But the Cannes movie screens are empty at a time when the focus of the film world is usually focused on the cascade of cinema that annually surpasses southern France in mid-May.

Movie theaters are not only dark, but also the hotels, cafes, restaurants and shops that are usually full of crowds at this time of year. There are only four commercial flights a day in and out of Nice, and private jets have even been turned down, leaving most posh houses along the coast empty.

Eager to get an idea of ​​what life in Cannes is like during the festival in the year of the virus, 2020, I called my old friend from New York, Max Rothman, who runs an apartment booking service called Cannes Concierge and has booked my Lodging there for eons Knowing the French as well as he did, Max said he hoped the population would shrug, Gallic-style, and try to continue as usual. “For a week, no one was going to give up. But very soon, despite resentment, they all lined up. When the government declared a shutdown, they all complied. To my surprise, the French were very docile about it. "

Many of the established emergency rules would have been considered too draconian for many Americans. Citizens limited themselves to walking no more than a kilometer from their home and were required to carry special documents if they intended to be away for more than an hour, all public hugs and kisses stopped, the masks became the norm and social distancing was closely observed.

"People are scared," Max believes, "everyone is on their guard. The government got tough on it and is full of testosterone, so everyone stood in line. People have changed their ways, I think permanently. People he takes it very seriously. "

From a commercial, logistical and supply point of view, the realities seem similar to what they have been in the United States. It can be difficult to imagine Cannes and all of France, really, without its cafes, restaurants, hotels and beaches, but they have all been closed. This week alone, beaches are opening for walking, but not for sunbathing or swimming.

As for food, supermarkets lacked products the first week, but now they are doing business, although the prices of some products have tripled. Outdoor markets had been totally banned, but are now beginning to open up under very strict scrutiny. While there has been no lack of food, Max said a shortage is expected this summer, as itinerant immigrants who normally do farm work are unable to enter the country at this time.

Having lived in France for decades, Max has been amazed at how cooperative the French have been in obeying government edicts. "Social distancing has been closely observed," he reported. “In less than three months, everything has changed. And personally I think it will be permanent. French culture has changed. "

From now on, the government intends to lift many of the restrictions on June 2 and, unlike some other regions, the death rate in the Alpes-Maritimes area, which includes Nice, Monaco, Antibes and Cannes, it is at a relatively low level of 250 people. .