In 1980, two teens asked MLB teams to hire them as GM. This is how they responded.

In 1980, a pair of 18-year-old friends tried to do the impossible – to become inexperienced general managers of an MLB franchise by simply writing to each team and hoping they would be accepted.

Those friends were Paul Greenberg and Andrew Chodos, and they knew they had no chance of getting the job. They almost admitted it in their letter to the teams.

"I'm sure you laugh at the idea of ​​replacing two established major league employees with 18-year-old rookies, but consider the benefits," Greenberg writes in his 1981 letter.

The letter lists each of your "qualifications." Chodos was a "great student of the game,quot; and a "great tactic,quot;. Greenberg was a player-manager on his "local divisional baseball championship team." Together they claim they could "mold almost any team into a feared, respected and winning ball club."

This effort began with a letter to the Expos. After being rejected (which you can see below), the two teens decided to use that as a starting point for the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball.

"We had the gall to apply to be GM and manager of every MLB baseball team," Greenberg told Sporting News. "We started with the Montreal Expos in our hometown and then sent their response to each of the other 25 teams. The flaw in our reasoning was that if we had succeeded in securing those precious jobs we would have had to go through 162 games per year. Luckily for us we were turned down! "

Trying to complete this task today would be quite simple. Each computer is easily accessible via the Internet, and writing an email to each franchise would only take a few minutes. But as Greenberg points out, trying to do this in 1980 was not "a small research project."

To his surprise, several MLB teams responded with a letter. Even future MLB commissioner Bud Selig offered an answer. Greenburg says he still preserves these letters 40 years later as "precious memories,quot; and appreciates every response he and his friend received.

"Obviously, the effort was ironic and most of the answers got the right tone by acknowledging their foolishness," says Greenberg. "We never thought it was a hit. Instead, in our minds, we thought it was a home run to bring this out-of-rhythm plan to its logical conclusion."

You can read each team's responses below.

Montreal expos

Montreal expos



Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles



Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox



Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers



San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres



Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics



Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins



Seattle Sailors

Seattle Sailors



Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs



Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays



Milwaukee Brewers