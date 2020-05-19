"If you can make someone who is going through a difficult time smile, that's good enough for me." – Up News Info Tampa

DC Stargirl It will hit a TV near you when The CW's latest superhero show makes its series debut on Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7. Brec Bassinger plays Courtney Whitmore, also known as Stargirl, a 16-year-old girl who brings together an unlikely group of young heroes known as The Justice Society of America. Luke Wilson also stars as Pat Dugan, Stargirl's right-hand man and operator of S.T.R.I.P.E. (Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Upgrade).

Matt Weiss of Up News Info Local spoke to Bassinger and Wilson about DC Star GirlThe CW's upcoming debut.

MW: Luke Brec, Good Morning!

BED AND BREAKFAST: Good morning Matt!

LW: morning, how are you do?

MW: Doing well. Happy to we talk to both of us about DC Star Girl but yesbefore going into that; Brec, we will start with you, Where are you riding everything quarantined and how have you been?

BED AND BREAKFAST: I am here at Sherman Oaks., California and I've been good. I feel like with all this experience there are really good days where to be super motivated and then there's the days, I can leave me sensation down, but I've been trying to keep myself busy. I did not imagine Star Girl premiere in this type of environment; I did I can't imagine that in a million years.

I have been doing many different press interviews and on top of that meteryour mom just came to town, i hadn't seen her in over four months. SHe was in Texas and I was here, soIt's the first time I've seen her in a long time.

LW: AND Brec turns 21 this week.

BED AND BREAKFAST: Oh yeah! Star Girl premieres and then a week from today I turned 21.

MW: Great weekGod.

Bed and breakfast: yes!

LW: Great week

MW: Luke, what about you? Where are your identificationing all out?

LW: I just been here in Santa Monica the whole time. Jhas been trying to follow the guidelines set by the governor. Sworking at home and doing what everyone else is doing. Ttrying to fix thingsened upstairs and organize some things I needed. Jkeep in touch with my family and my friends.

They I loosened some restrictions so you can go to the beach Now him pairks are open. Jwe just try to ride it like everyone else. Single I hope the people at the front stay safe. yesut yes, certainly some uncertain times.

MW: Absolutely but we have Star Girl come help everyone obtain some entertainment is on the way. Luke, we will start with you this time, wWhat are you most excited for people to see with this show?

LW: For me one of the The most exciting thing about the show is how that enters and leaves different genres. megoes from this superhero action packed show, with all this great efFects and stunts but twhen i have something humorous high school stuff with Brec & # 39; s character at school. Then I will return to things at home with me and Amy YeArt who theater plays my wife and we have a son named mike and a dog living in Nebraska.

The show never stops and looks like a movie Spielberg-type feel. I'm excited that people see something that has a really good feeling, but also in terms of action intention, it really increases with each episode and almost every scene.

MW: Brec, you are one of the Few people on earth from whom I can ask for this, how does it feel to be a superhero?

BED AND BREAKFAST: Oh my God. I was just saying I feel like being a superhero is so special because comics have been around for so long. STRIPE. and Pto reyougan, Luke & # 39; s character, has literally been around since the 1940s. mehistorical ts and so to be a part of such a great universe that has been around for so longIt is an honor and not only that there are so many Super Hero shows and superhero movies. I feel like the chances of getting on a are so slim. northot mention one that suits your breakdown; a 16 years old Blonde girl. It is as thin as none it surprises me I'm going to do this.

MW: Were you're a fan of growing superheroes?

Bed and breakfast: I always watch the different movies. I dabbled in some of the Arrowverse shows here and there. I hadn't read a comic book until booking Stargirl and now I'mgo officially read some comics. Ttheyou are cold. me had to get used to they. They you're different from reading regular books.

LW: meit's funny when you ask about being a superhero. me had this fun conversation with Geoff Johns, the creator of the show. The he was very patient with me, where was saying, ‘so i'm a superhero? ’ He was like, ‘well you operate the robot. ’ Then i would say 'ANDeah, but I am a Super Hero? And he is like, ‘well you have this robot… " Ttrying to say no, my character was not really a superhero.

BED AND BREAKFAST: You are sidekick!

LW: I'm a buddy who works as a mechanic. Hand tried to be nice about it.

Bed and breakfast: Why is this more Pat Dugan conversation like, ‘but i'm superhero. & # 39; ‘northor, not you. ’

LW: Yes Yes. (laughs)

%MINIFYHTMLa421053be8ad2c3a5e656b6eb795a56617%%MINIFYHTMLa421053be8ad2c3a5e656b6eb795a56618%

Bed and breakfast: Definitely not you.

LW: Geoff was like, andUNEDWe're A father, a professor and you operate a robot. A height of seventeen feet robot that nobody but Pat was able to build.

MW: There you have!

BED AND BREAKFAST: I never knew this. The is funny. I love this conversation..

MW: (Laughter) Now since youthis is all part of the DC universe, awe are going to see a lot of crossover with other superheroes, other villains potentially?

LW: I think that's probably the plan. There so many characters in this reC universe of the past. Las we said before, Pto reugan's character first appeared in the 1940s in comics. I think definitely going to present some others to bebecause there are all these characters from the Justice Ssociety and meJustice Society. So there was this thing called Seven Sold with Victory initially. That for me is one of the fun things.

I never knew until we were doing the show tthey could take these different characters and move them like chess pieces. They all kinds of interconnected in theyou have Everybody has crosses in one way or another. meit will be fun to see how they do it. We no, Brec and me, I don't know specifically what his plan is. However, I think they will definitely feature more characters..

MW: That's one of the The best thing about superhero universes, for me, is when they have all the different crosses.

LW: ANDeah and some villains used to be good and things like that. Geoff Johns, the creator from our show he's just an expert in that. ANDyou can ask him about anyone, ’OK how reKing Ragon do this and then what happened him and Dr. Fate, and Sunambling horse, Hourman…’

Bed and breakfast: He is a walking encyclopedia for DC Comics.

MW: Sounds like a great resource for everyone to have. Now yesrec, in this First episode, what can we expect WWhat are we really going to see in your configuration??

BED AND BREAKFAST: You are seeing the beginnings of Star Girl. She discover your stepfather's story with the JSA. Sran into this cosmic staif that hasn't worked for anyone since the superhero Starman but met work for her. She decides it is his responsibility to continue his legacy.

Tthe staff works for her and she also decides It's his responsability to create a new team of superheroes tor continue the JSA. She also decides that with his 17 feet robot makes sense that they also work together.

MW: I am eager to know how everything unfolds safely. Nowast ask before I leave you both go and Luke all right start with you. We Ta little earlier, a lot is happening in the world now and Stargirl hopefully it will give the public a chance to put everything else aside for a moment, tunites outside and just entertain. What does the ability to be in this program and help people like that mean to you?

LW: Tthe hat means a lot to me because I know the talk shows are back, meAlthough the hosts were at home, it's nice to have a bit of normality. meIt's the same when I'm only seeing people in the neighborhood. meit's nice to see people and know that things are different, but that people are fine. When the pandemic started, I thought my gosh the show is so badNot on with people trapped at home. meIt seems that many people were very restless and you have people literally on the front lines.

I'm glad the show is running now. I think it will be a good respite from all the things that are out of our control that are happening right now.. meIt is really something that the whole family can see. I have one eight and one nine-age nephew and a 10 years niece and they love the first two episodes. I showed it to a couple of friends of mine who are in the DC universe and those guys loved it too. Tthat was one of the original ideas that show, to make a show that had good feeling and great action.

I think, I hope it can be something where people can sit come down and relax at the end of the day and see something that, how were you saying, that takes your mind off of you. Their hard to do these days when you're awash in news, most are not very good and some are very tragic.

MW: ANorth Dakota yesreC How about you? What can you say about being able to offer people some entertainment right now??

BED AND BREAKFAST: This is such a tragic moment and For me personally, even scrolling through Twitter is very negative. I turned on a program one day and had to turn it off because it was too dark. I have too much negativity around me. I really can't take it anymore.

I feel like Stargirl can be that positive distraction, if I can, for some people. I hope it can be. meyes can make a person who is going through a difficult time smile, that's good enough for me, for sure.

MW: Good thing. Thank you both very much, it has been a pleasure to be with you two. ATake the best with the show and happy birthday to you Brec!

BED AND BREAKFAST: TThank you!

LW: Thanks for taking the time, take care of yourself.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 / 7c for the premiere of the DC Star Girl at The CW. Check your local listings for more information.