Idris Elba will celebrate Africa Day 2020 with a benefit concert at home

Actor turned musician Idris Elba You are helping to celebrate Africa Day 2020 by hosting a live concert for charity.

The "Thor"Star, who has family ties to Sierra Leone and Ghana, will present the Africa Day Benefit Concert at home on May 25 to commemorate the annual holiday, when artists such as the Nigerian singer Burna BoySouth African rappers AKA and Sho Madjozi, Beninese artist Angelique Kidjoand Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania will perform remotely for the MTV party.

It will also be featured Sauti Sol, C4 Pedro, Cool baby and Seun Kuti, Among many others.

Sharing the news and the lineup on social media over the weekend (May 16-17), Idris posted: "Let's unite (sic) to celebrate #AfricaDay and raise funds for those affected by COVID19".

"Africa Day charity concert organized by me @idriselba #athome on May 25."

The event will air live on MTV Base's YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/user/MTVBaseAfrica322) starting at 6 p.m. Central African Time (CAT), and airs on the local television network at 9 p.m. (CAT).

All proceeds from the program will be donated to organizations that provide food and health support to children and families across Africa during the global pandemic.