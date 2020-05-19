"I owe someone something for my life,quot;: Rick Huggins survives COVID-19 after more than 50 days in the ICU – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Rick Huggins is back home after being hospitalized for nearly two months, much of the ICU spending battling COVID-19.

He and his wife, Patti, can once again enjoy the simplicity of sharing a sofa together.

"The world means to me that he's here, he's here," said Patti.

Rick, a 51-year-old cycling enthusiast, became ill in March with a fever that rose to 105 degrees. They had just finished traveling to Florida and Ohio in the past few weeks. Patti insisted on taking him to the hospital, where he tested positive.

"So I texted him, I was going to be intubated, it may be a day or two before we can talk to each other," and it ended up being a month before we could talk to each other. us, "Rick said.

Rick underwent nine blood transfusions and was on dialysis three times. He was also on a ventilator for at least a month in total while at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul. The hospital has been converted to treat only COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Farha Ikramuddin serves as Executive Medical Director of Rehab Shared Services for M Health Fairview. One of their roles at Bethesda is to help determine if a patient is healthy enough to be discharged, or if they should transition to a different rehabilitation facility.

"One of the things that really stood out when I examined him was how wasted his muscles had become," Ikramuddin said. “Many (patients) can go home. Many of them will not go home because they need something else. "

Rick lost over 30 pounds, much of it muscular, while hospitalized. At times she said she didn't even have the strength to get up.

"At one point, my immune system started to attack, it went into overdrive and started to attack healthy tissue and they had to suppress that," he said.

Rick has no underlying health conditions and remains active on the bike, making it all the more puzzling why he got so sick.

"There may be environmental or genetic factors that we are not aware of that come into play," Ikramuddin said. “There is no way to look at a person and say, OK, this person will have a mild illness. In some patients, the disease comes and goes … and in some patients it takes its toll. ”

As Rick's health improved, FaceTime calls with family became the norm. His morale was often fueled by compassionate hospital staff, as well as the support of people on social media, as Patti kept her family members updated through Facebook.

"There are some really cool people that gathered around Rick and prayed. I mean, people from Vietnam to Ireland, everywhere," said Patti.

After more than 50 days, he was healthy enough to go home. Patients must test negative for the virus twice before they are allowed to leave. Discharged persons can ring the doorbell while music is playing through the intercom.

"It is a good feeling to hear that music, that someone and that they are being discharged at home," said Ikramuddin.

On the way to the hospital, the anticipation of finally seeing her husband overwhelmed Patti and her daughter, Emily.

"I think I cried a lot," said Patti.

"She cried all the way there, and I kept telling her, 'Stop crying, you're going to ruin your makeup,'" said Emily.

They were tears of joy, soon joined by a loving hug that this couple will never forget.

"When I saw him in person for the first time in 50 days, he kept saying, 'You're going to be surprised, you're going to be surprised.' And he looked beautiful to me, even masked and everything." Patti said.

Now at home, Rick said he is doing his best to regain the weight he has lost while also doing physical therapy. He knows that it will be months before he can get on a bicycle, but he is in no hurry.

"I feel very lucky and I feel like I owe someone something for my life," said Rick.

