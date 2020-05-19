"I feel like we're foreigners,quot;: Shoppers flock to downtown Rosedale during pandemic reopening – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As part of Governor Tim Walz's effort to put the dial into the economy, retail stores were given the green light to open Monday.

Some places, like Mall of America, have chosen to wait until June 1 to open.

Other shopping malls took advantage of the opportunity to open, and shoppers took advantage of the opportunity to buy.

The Rosedale Center in Roseville opened Monday morning, with many customers inside wearing masks. Larome Clark was one of the first to enter the building.

"It feels like we're aliens, you know. This pandemic is really crazy right now, "Clark said." When I got there, everyone was standing here, running, looking around, waiting, waiting, waiting. "

Hundreds showed up early, including Bria Hammond, who says she has waited long enough.

“First of all, I want to go shopping (laughs)! And then just social interaction, you know what I mean? Hammond said. "It has been like being around the house for weeks."

For some of those who showed up for the grand reopening, they were surprised to learn that some stores are still closed, as Foot Locker opens on May 20.

Clark said he was disappointed that Foot Locker and Champs were closed. Lisa Crain, vice president and general manager of the Rosedale Center, says the decision to reopen and when it depends on each store.

"We have encouraged all of our stores to be open, but they have to have their protocols in place," said Crain. "I think a lot of stores just want to make sure they have everything right when they open those doors." So they have the appropriate social distancing, how they handle people who try on clothes, things like that. "

One of the stores that opened comfortably is Paddle North, where Up News Info spoke to Will Wiederich.

"We want people to stay safe, but we also want people … to try to be as normal with their lives as possible," Wiederich said.

He says the Minnesota company has made ends meet with online sales.

"Lake Minnetonka and Prior Lake and whatnot, we're seeing a lot of people who just want to go out and, you know, the best social distance in the water, you know. You can get away from people in the water a lot."

Now, time will tell if other stores can also stay afloat.

Rosedale asks that all buyers use masks and hand sanitizers. They also count on doors to make sure they are less than 50% full.

