How to watch the Microsoft developer conference – BGR

Microsoft Build 2020 was canceled in March, but the company decided to go ahead with an online-only event, similar to what Apple plans to do with WWDC 2020.

Build 2020 begins Tuesday, May 19 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, and anyone can view the sessions online for free as long as they sign up on the Build website.

There are over 600 sessions scheduled to take place May 19-21, but you can create your own schedule to make sure you attend all the sessions that interest you most.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Microsoft's annual Build developer conference was one of the countless events scheduled for this spring and summer that had to be canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but unlike other events, Build was not entirely ruled out. In mid-March, Microsoft announced that it would no longer go ahead with an in-person event, but would instead host a digital event that developers would be invited to attend.

Microsoft typically charges developers thousands of dollars to attend the event in Seattle, but this year, anyone can register online and see everything for free. Microsoft Build 2020 begins May 19 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and runs through May 21 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Throughout those 48 hours, virtual assistants will be able to stream hundreds of sessions on a wide variety of topics, and you'll see the full schedule on the Build website.

If you want to see the news about Windows 10 and Microsoft Office or are interested in a specific session, you will need to register on the Build website. And while it probably won't apply to anyone reading this, if you were already registered to attend the event in person before it was canceled, you can select the option to Log into an existing record and use the information provided to you to log into Build 2020.

%MINIFYHTML1f986da3bd159e52bffd87e2af3d75dd15%%MINIFYHTML1f986da3bd159e52bffd87e2af3d75dd16%

Here's what Microsoft said about its decision to cancel the event in person in March:

The safety of our community is a priority. In light of the Washington State Health Safety Recommendations, we will be hosting our annual Microsoft Build Developer Event as a digital event, rather than an in-person event. We look forward to bringing our developer ecosystem together in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.

We don't expect big announcements for the average end user at Build 2020 (this is a developer conference after all), but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver his keynote address at 8:20 AM PT / 11:20 AM AM ET on Tuesday, which is probably where the most notable news will be shared.

Image source: Elaine Thompson / AP / Shutterstock