How to watch the Microsoft Build conference

Microsoft's annual Build developer conference begins today, where the company will focus on Windows, Office, and cloud ads. Microsoft generally hosts Build in Seattle for around 5,000 developers who pay around $ 2,000 to attend, but the pandemic means Build will be fully online this year and it's free for anyone to see.

Microsoft will host 48 hours of non-stop compilation content in different time zones starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET today. You'll be able to tune in to the main keynotes, play them later, and sign up for multiple sessions that also play at different times of the day. If you are interested in software development, or just the latest news on Windows, Office and more, you can register for free to attend this virtual Build.

How do I view Microsoft Build?

You will have to register first. All 604 sessions will stream on the Microsoft site, and you can create a schedule to attend the sessions that are most interesting in your own time zone here.

Microsoft has also promised to stream coding workshops live on Twitch, but the company has yet to share details on which Twitch channel they will be hosting.

What time does Microsoft Build start?

If you want to watch along, the broadcast begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET and continues for 48 hours of variable content.