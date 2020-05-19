How to use the Freeze Panels feature in Microsoft Excel to keep an area on your spreadsheet always visible

Not only can this lead to errors, but scrolling up and down repeatedly can also become quite frustrating. However, this problem can be easily solved simply by freezing the rows and columns so that they are always displayed at the top of the spreadsheet and here we show you how.
How to freeze rows / columns in Microsoft Excel
Open any spreadsheet in Excel
Now click on the View option in the title bar
Select the View option and click the Freeze Panels button
From the dropdown, choose Freeze First Column or Freeze First Row as per your choice
You can also freeze the first two rows or columns by selecting the entire third row / column and clicking the Freeze Panels option.
How to unfreeze rows / columns in Microsoft Excel
To unfreeze panels, go to View -> View option -> Unfreeze panels.
%MINIFYHTML219fbf099fb1947637c78671083f3a9e18%