How to use the Freeze Panels feature in Microsoft Excel to keep an area on your spreadsheet always visible

A major problem people generally face when working with large amounts of spreadsheet data is remembering which row and column represents which data. Now remembering something in a small spreadsheet is not a problem. However, we are talking about more than 10 rows and columns at the same time that once you start scrolling through the data the header row or column disappears making it difficult to determine which row or column represents which value.

Not only can this lead to errors, but scrolling up and down repeatedly can also become quite frustrating. However, this problem can be easily solved simply by freezing the rows and columns so that they are always displayed at the top of the spreadsheet and here we show you how.

How to freeze rows / columns in Microsoft Excel



one) Open any spreadsheet in Excel



2) Now click on the View option in the title bar



3) Select the View option and click the Freeze Panels button



4) From the dropdown, choose Freeze First Column or Freeze First Row as per your choice



5) You can also freeze the first two rows or columns by selecting the entire third row / column and clicking the Freeze Panels option.

How to unfreeze rows / columns in Microsoft Excel

To unfreeze panels, go to View -> View option -> Unfreeze panels.

