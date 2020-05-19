How to Scare a Horror Movie During a Blockade – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Recognizing the broad implications of a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives, global economies, and closed international borders, Up News Info & # 39; s Coping With COVID-19 series Crisis is a forum for those in the space of entertainment dealing with countless consequences of watching a The big industry stops. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome the crisis.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted Hollywood production, leaving many unemployed and unsure about their future, writer and director David Prindle saw an opportunity to try something different. It is currently in production in Flower ribbons, a horror function that occurs remotely incorporating actors filmed through the computer screen from their respective homes along with found images and special effects.

"It all happened during the shutdown," says Prindle, who is making the film through his production company Snow Monster Films, which he released before the pandemic began. "I realized that we could make a footage-type film found during the shutdown to give everyone something to do because most of the people I know also lost their jobs because they were all people in the industry."

The supernatural thriller revolves around investigating video files documenting the mysterious encounters of an online support group over the course of several days. As the shocking case slowly unravels, the unthinkable is revealed. "Part of the reason I chose horror is because horror has a built-in audience," says Prindle. "It's a fun genre to make, so everyone can show more of their acting skills."

The cast includes Larry Herron (Vicious fact), Kayla Ferguson (Boardwalk Empire), Quinn Meyers (A very violent year), Faith Murphy (Lapham Rising), Brittany Styles (Dark Justice: The Movie), Malili Dib (Your iron lady), Myles Humphus (Law and order: SVU), Weetus Cren (Vicious fact), Jennifer Jelsema (Come just as you are) and Danelle Eliav (The great simulator)

"By turning it into a joint cast, and it takes place in AA groups that meet online, there is a lot to play for with disbelief and conflict that begins," says Prindle. "It seemed like a good way to build more on it … it seemed like a way to have more conflict there."

Take a look at the trailer preview below.

Prindle described his directing approach in making this film as "problem solving." "I can get them to sit in the right position, that their computer is high enough, whatever it takes, but because so many of these actors have experienced doing their own thing, it really helps to move forward."

“A lot of them you know make their own shorts and stuff. They already have their own lighting unit, so they have offered to set up the lighting, and basically the actor will get gaffer credit too.

"It is just a small community of all these different filmmakers and they are all scattered right now," he says. "It seems like a good way to kill time and do something fun."

The process went fairly quickly, although it was exhausting. Prindle wrote the script in April with co-writer Navin Delray, based on Prindle's original idea, and began production soon after. "(We definitely) spend a lot of time working, making sure the script is good," he says. "I think we did eight reviews in less than a month, just bouncing between me and the other writer and then handing it over to the producer."

You are using an open source program called IBS, which is used by some players and streamers. “It allows me to record just a window and certain sounds. I can record only Skype and only its incoming audio and I don't have to worry about all that other noise. So I can talk to them and talk to them through things without them going into the recording. For one-to-one scenes, we will make a split screen. We'll go through the scene a couple of times so (the actors) have an idea of ​​how things are going and then we'll take theirs. "

The casting was not a problem, as Prindle was able to draw from a list of actors he had previously worked with and those who had a connection to Charlie Kessler (Lapham Rising), who is producing with Craig Burgess (Vicious fact) and Myles Humphus (Five minutes in May)

Given the limitation due to the health crisis, Prindle also wanted to "make it as easy as possible for the actors." He says, "We've been basing the characters on the real actors a little bit. As one of the actors, she's in New Jersey and she's in a basement apartment, so we work on the script … Every time I find Wait a minute, I've been able to reconstruct it a little so that it works with what the actor has. "

Working remotely is nothing new to Prindle, which has experience in special effects (24th) and animation (Tthe snow monster) "I'm used to it because I could be on set when they shoot a little bit, but when I do the special effects, I do it from wherever I feel like doing it."

The project is largely self-financing and Prindle hopes to be able to share the profits once the film is sold. "I really like the idea of ​​movies sharing profits with everyone and that was one of the reasons I started that study, because I wanted to make movies where everyone got a percentage, even if it's small … I like the idea of have a system of making movies where everyone even, you know, the APs can get a small percentage. "

He expects a 90-day change to release the movie in the summer and has established "a system while I'm finishing a scene, it's being sent to another guy who's cutting it, so we're building as we go so we can get it out. As fast as possible and I mean within reason. We don't want to cut corners or anything, but it helps speed up several things happening at once. "

