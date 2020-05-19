How to protect yourself from coronavirus while shopping for groceries – BGR

Wearing a mask is the best thing you can do to avoid the coronavirus while shopping.

However, it is not necessary to wear gloves.

Avoiding grocery stores during peak hours is advisable.

Although the coronavirus is still devastating many parts of the country, the pandemic has apparently begun to decrease, albeit slightly, in some of the major cities in the United States. USA Over the weekend, for example, Detroit, for the first time in many weeks, reported that they went a full day without a single coronavirus-related death.

Meanwhile, many states across the country have reopened or plan to reopen in the coming weeks. What this means is that we will see many more people venturing out in public as states loosen the stay-at-home guidelines and other security measures initially enacted to keep the coronavirus contained.

However, it is important to remain vigilant and concerned about security even when states begin to reopen. Especially with more people willing to go out in public, there is a very real risk that we will see an increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks. Recall that South Korea recently saw a huge increase in coronavirus cases after the company chose to open bars and nightclubs.

All that being said, one of the busiest and therefore risky places one can go is a grocery store. And because food is obviously a necessity, staying safe while shopping for food is incredibly important.

To that end, food virologist Erin DiCaprio recently wrote a piece for The conversation And he laid out some common sense safety guidelines to keep in mind the next time you need to stock up on groceries.

What's interesting is that DiCaprio articulates a series of misconceptions that people tend to have about the coronavirus. For example, there is no need to overdo it when cleaning your food after you take it home. Simply washing it under water is enough:

No, you don't need to disinfect your food when you get home, and trying to do so can be dangerous. Chemicals and soaps are not labeled for use in food. This means that we do not know if they are safe or even effective when applied directly to food. In addition, some of these practices can create food security risks. For example, if you fill a sink with water and then dip your vegetables in it, pathogenic microorganisms in your sink, for example, trapped in the drain of raw chicken you cut the night before, could contaminate your product.

Another misconception involves the use of gloves. While wearing gloves may seem like a smart move, DiCaprio explains that they could actually help spread the virus. In fact, the CDC only recommends wearing gloves when cleaning or caring for a sick person.

How about touching the food itself? Is it okay to touch an orange, for example, when it may have been touched by dozens of people earlier in the week? The answer to that question, surprisingly, is yes.

What you touch on supermarket shelves is less worrisome than who breathes on you and other surfaces you might come into contact with in a store. In fact, there is currently no evidence that the virus is transmitted through food or food packaging.

It is important to remember that the virus spreads more easily through droplets in the air. In other words, wearing a mask is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

The CDC notes:

The CDC recommends using cloth face covers in public places where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain (for example, supermarkets and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community transmission.

BTW, many grocery store chains won't even let people in if they don't have a mask on their faces. Some grocery stores have also instituted one-way aisles to avoid overcrowding. As a final tip, you should plan your grocery shopping at a time when the store is less crowded and social distancing guidelines can be more easily met.

Image source: Harvey O. Stowe / Shutterstock