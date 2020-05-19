How restaurant owners are reacting to the Massachusetts reopening plan

Immediately after Governor Charlie Baker's new plan to reopen Massachusetts' economy, many restaurant owners say they have unanswered questions.

"We're in no hurry (to open)," Joshua Lewin, chef and owner of Juliet and Peregrine, told Boston.com. “Our companies are experiencing a lot of risk and uncertainty. But so are many people. Incomplete information for weeks has begun to feel more damaging than helpful. "

As part of the state's four-phase reopening plan, restaurants will be able to open in Phase 2. However, although Governor Baker stated that there will be at least a three-week period between each phase, no specific dates were disclosed beyond Phase 1.

Joshua Lewin, with Julieta and the co-owner of Peregrine Katrina Jazayeri. —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

"Every two to three weeks, we have another extension of what is happening," Lewin said. "People are repeatedly confused by what is presented as new information, but it is actually the same information we have always known. That has become damaging and gives people the false idea that it is time to scale up operations. I would have been surprised if we were (part of Phase 1), but I would have liked someone to say that, as if they didn't know that restaurants weren't going to be part of Phase 1 when they announced Phase 2 weeks ago? Let us know what is happening. "

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association was also disappointed by the omission of dates.

"Obviously, all restaurateurs are disappointed with the lack of a reopening date defined in today's announcement," Bob Luz, the association's president and CEO, said in a press release. "Massachusetts restaurants need their suppliers to have time to replenish the inventory of perishables before they are delivered to them, they must notify employees of the return to work and perform other due diligence to ensure that restaurants can open effectively "

Another unanswered question is why bars were not included in Phase 2, but rejoined Phase 3. In the reopening plan, the bars are known as "establishments that serve only alcohol and do not have kitchen areas that they prepare food on site, "leaving some brewery owners wondering: Are we a bar or restaurant?

Rob Burns, co-founder of Night Shift Brewing and a member of the board of directors for the Massachusetts Brewers Guild, called the kitchen provision "arbitrary."

"If (the breweries) are classified as Phase 3, that is potentially the nail of death for many of my friends in the industry," Burns said. "What's interesting for (Night Shift) is that we have two different locations plus two beer gardens. One of those places has a full kitchen, so it looks like it would be classified as a restaurant. And the other one doesn't have a kitchen and we use food trucks. Interestingly, the same property with the same guidelines, the same operating procedures, the same cleanliness standard: it would allow me to open one of my locations, but it would not allow me to open the other in Phase 2, simply because one It has a kitchen and the other does not. "

Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf has a kitchen in the house. —Emily Chan for Boston.com

Like Lewin, Burns said the lack of clarity about when he is allowed to reopen his businesses, as well as what specific industry protocols he will have to adhere to, has made him feel like he is flying blind.

"There were many more question marks than we expected," he said. "Do I need to buy partitions? How many hand sanitation stations do I need? Will I have to reduce capacity? Should I make sure I have masks for all my employees?

Bondir chef and owner Jason Bond followed through on the reopening plan with a disappointed feeling, but said he has already sent his local health department a reopening strategy for the restaurant. He is planning to operate a four-table dining room once Bondir can reopen.

"It's a little sad every time we have a new opening delay, but it's sadder and more nostalgic, because what we used to do is done," he said. "We know that we have to change with what is happening in real time."

Some owners are willing to risk it in an effort to reopen: Frank Mendoza, owner of Monica's Trattoria in the North End, told Boston 25 News that he would rather open up completely and risk the coronavirus than permanently close it.

"If I have to give up my business that I worked for 25 years, I sacrificed my life for the coronavirus … I will take the coronavirus for losing my business," he said.

Other North End owners shared this sentiment with the news station, including Claudia Spagnuolo, owner of La Famiglia Spagnuolo, who asked the state to "let people come back and make a living for ourselves."

Jen Royle, chef and owner of North End’s Table by Jen Royle, told Boston.com that “I couldn't disagree more” with Mendoza.

"We have been very successful in making takeout, as difficult as it has been, but we are willing to wait as long as it takes until Governor Baker says it is safe to reopen," he said. "I also firmly believe that I will make more money making takeaways than I would if I had 25 percent dining capacity. We are willing to wait longer if that means people will be safe."

Royle emphasized that he doesn't think people are sure if they want to go out to dinner yet, and that operating at a fraction of capacity would be "more stressful,quot; than offering takeout. The state has not yet announced whether restaurants should reopen at full capacity, but that has been the strategy in other states like Georgia and Texas.

"When Charlie Baker gives us the green light, we may not reopen if the numbers don't make sense," he said. "Things are working for us right now, so I guess they will make that decision when the time comes."

