How JoJo Siwa became the tween queen queen

I have never heard of JoJo Siwa? You may need more youth in your life.
Ask most Generation Z card-carrying members about JoJo, her ever-present bow (she has over 1,000 of her signature props, even sleeping with one at night), and they'll count her accomplishments – nine singles, including platinum hit "Boomerang,quot;, a YouTube channel with more than 11 million subscribers, a TikTok with 20 million more, an exclusive license agreement with Nickelodeon and enough branded merchandise with retailers like Claire, Walmart, Target , Payless and Amazon will place their net worth close to $ 12 million.
Not to mention her new role as celebrity's best friend.
It seems like every time he's not calling Ciara wish your 3 year old daughter Sienna a happy birthday she is dating Meghan Trainor or dancing with the idol and "golden human,quot; Miley Cyrus.
But it all started with northwest. When the Nebraska native discovered Kim KardashianThe eldest, 6 years old, was a fanatic, she sent a large number of bows and other brand products, prompting a dialogue that led them to shoot a video for the popular Siwa YouTube channel in which she "pretended,quot; to care for the girl in elementary school, helping her. make shiny slime, play hide and seek, and throw a dance party. And if Siwa has his way, it will be the beginning of a long relationship with him. keeping up with the Kardashians star.
North and 7 year old cousin Penelope Disick You were among the guests at Siwa's Sweet 16 birthday party last year and will no doubt be in touch to wish you a sweet 17 today.
Not to mention that the multiple script has already been put together Kanye West, when he found himself rehearsing next to his stage, and basically has his wife on speed dial.
"You don't understand, Kim and I, we will probably text, about five times a day," he told E! News before picking up your favorite social music star trophy at last year's Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards. "Kim is so sweet, so nice, so normal, so realistic." After Siwa agreed FaceTime with North, "She said, 'Thank you very much. I know people ask you for things all the time'," shared the YouTube personality. "I thought, you are so sweet and so normal. It was crazy. They are just, they are amazing people."
When Kim Kardashian thanks you for taking time out of your busy schedule, well, you've definitely made it.
But Siwa insists that it is not close to its peak. She is determined to further expand her lines, eager to score a trampoline ("Jumping on my face would be really fun," she told Screen for children in 2018) and sign an agreement with Kraft Mac & Cheese "because I want to eat my face. I want them to be in the shape of JoJo,quot;. Beyond that, she said to the site: "I made a Nickelodeon movie (last February Blurt), but I want to make a movie on the big screen. And a full album. "
High ambitions for someone who just earned the right to drive, but the home-schooled star ("I was too smart for school. When I was in kindergarten, I took the test and was smart enough to be in third grade, "he said Justine Magazine) has been in his career for more than a decade. "It has taken me since I was two years old," he shared during a 2017 appearance on Living with Kelly and Ryan. "I have been doing this for a million years."
That's just when mom Jessalyn Siwa, owner of Just Dance Co. in Omaha, began bleaching the boy's locks and stocking up on dazzling lycra and hair extensions.
"I only knew from the time she was, like, a year and a half; that she was really special because she had seen many children," he explained to HOUR last year. "She just liked being on stage, and everyone liked to see her. I just took it and ran."
That meant sending an audition tape to Abby's Ultimate Dance Contest and, having received news from the producers the same day, arriving on stage and boldly declaring: "I would say that it is my mission in life to make JoJo a star,quot;.
How well done.
Siwa, the youngest contestant in the series at just 9 years old, has admitted the 2013 experience performing for a notoriously tough dance instructor. Abby Lee Miller It was a struggle.
"The dances were difficult, by the way," he shared in his 2017 book, JoJo's Guide to Sweet Life. "We had only two days to learn each, and only two hours with the choreographer each day."
She was finally placed fifth, but emerged as a big winner, her impressive moves ("I'm pretty good at rehearsal and then, as fabulous on stage," she stated on the show) and the overall state of being extra what she was given. earned a spot as a guest on Miller's Iconic Show Dancing moms. He was only supposed to stay a week, but, as Jessalyn said, "It's not his fault that he's a star."
Seven days turned into two seasons and by the time the mother and daughter left the stage, supposedly upset that Siwa was asked to perform a ballet number, the little diva was ready for stardom.
"One of the most important things I learned from Dancing moms was to sink or swim, "he shared with Ripa." No, like, physically, actually in a pool. But to really be able to survive and love it. "
As a Dancing moms cast member, she shared on JoJo's Guide to Sweet Life, most of her week was spent on trials in the Pittsburgh and L.A. studios "We filmed from Tuesday to Saturday and each day had a specific purpose," he wrote. "Tuesday was the day of the interview. Each interview took about two hours. Wednesday was the Pyramid. On Thursdays we had rehearsal and on Friday we had rehearsal in the morning, then we traveled to wherever our competition was that weekend. Then Saturday, of course, was the day of the competition! "
With about 40 hours of his week back, he suddenly had time to devote himself to his other companies, namely the YouTube channel he launched in 2015 to share house tours, hair tutorials, dance lessons, and his old dream. of turning your characteristic bow adorned side pony into a line of accessories.
"My manager literally called Claire and said, 'I need to speak to the company,' and she made her way," Siwa recalled. Adage of how the 2016 launch was made. "Then he got hold of this girl and asked her the next time she was in California to let us know and she said, 'Well, actually, I'm going to fly tomorrow & # 39 ; ". But then he said his schedule is full, so maybe we could do it next time. And my manager said, "Actually, we'll meet you in the lobby of your hotel, where will you be staying?"
The accessory brand, beloved by high school girls around the world, agreed to test in 100 stores, eventually bringing it up to 3,500 locations. "They took a huge risk with me," Siwa admitted. "And I am very grateful for them because without them it would not be what it is today."
His bet paid off. And as the star's devout Siwanators gathered up their brightly colored bows: "It's crazy! And they're like collectibles," he told E! Jason Kennedy in In the room Having sold over 80,000, Nickelodeon took notice and signed her with an exclusive cross-platform licensing agreement that made her perform at network events like Kids' Choice Awards and SlimeFest, producing her own documentary about her life. , JoJo Siwa: my world, protagonist of an animated series, The JoJo Show and BowBow Show with his dog and presenting two seasons of Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick cannon.
Now he's balancing online work with his burgeoning career as a pop star. He released his debut "Boomerang,quot; in May 2016, after 2017's "Kid in a Candy Store,quot; and "I Can Make U Dance,quot; and "High Top Shoes,quot; and "D.R.E.A.M." from 2018.
"I go into songwriting with all the songwriters and I sit down and say, 'I want to write a song about positivity and find positives when there are negatives,'" he said. Justine Magazine of the process "And then we all go out and we are all thinking of ideas and then someone will go, 'How about we do something about the theme of sweets? & # 39; And I say, & # 39; Oh, God Mine, I love sweets, that's perfect. So we all work together as a team, which is amazing. "
With nine singles under his hot pink belt, Siwa announced plans to visit 24 cities in North America for his D.R.E.A.M. The tour, which started with Friday's show in Phoenix, but when the company sold out in just a few hours, revealed that it would add 28 more dates to the relief of disappointed bow-tie preteens everywhere.
Despite everything, she has not forgotten the YouTube channel that helped her get started. Eager to continue collecting subscribers, he told her Screen for childrenShe remains dedicated to creating content, continuing her trend of about nine new videos per week.
"I think what happens with those YouTubers is not that they think they are big enough that they need to stop. I think what happens is that they grow up and get a television show, and that takes a lot of time and so does YouTube, "she noticed.
"YouTube is a full-time job because you're filming all day, editing all night, creating thumbnails, keeping the content fun and exciting. So it's not necessarily that YouTubers want to stop doing it, there is literally no weather,quot;. I've been to that place before, but I've had to keep doing it because I love YouTube. It is my passion and I want to do it forever, so I always make sure to upload. Even today, I came back to my room at midnight last night and would have had to edit, and that would have taken until 2 am and I had a 9 am call time, so I made a broadcast today. Live.
And don't forget her merchandise, which fills an entire room in her LA mansion, filled with glitter and rainbows, with clothes, dolls, party dishes, Lava Putty Glitt-a-Goo, nail polish, and LUNCH KITZ overlay the walls. Her room is a sanctuary to her line of bedding, and in the kitchen, Jo Jo-themed stickers cover the white cabinets atop her nacho machine, and life-size posters hang alongside her beloved game machine. claws.
From Payless's sequined high tops to the JoJo action figure doll sold at Walmart to her Target clothing, any Siwa-themed item is hard to keep on the shelves. "A normal collection generally stays on the floor for six to eight weeks," said Leah Kellenberger, Viacom vice president of retail development for Target. "Many styles sold out in the first two weeks. It completely exceeded expectations."
When asked to explain her appeal, the teenager is a little lost and says: Screen for children"I was thinking about this last night: 'Why me? Why am I so big?' It's crazy. Maybe it's because I'm identifiable, I'm a child. I think that has to be what is ".
And if that's the case, you feel confident in your longevity. "My audience is going to grow with me. When I turn 16, my fans are going to turn 12, etc. So I don't think I'm going to get old. I think we can all grow together." I think we can be friends for life. "
It's almost a dream existence for any 15-year-old, but for the multilingual star (speaking Spanish, Korean, and Russian), his goals extend far beyond the full domain of interpolation. Seeing a student bullied during a one-semester period in elementary school inspired her to speak out against haters.
"I remember the first day I went there, the kids said, 'Don't go out with Lucy, we don't like her, she's weird' and I was like, that's not right," Siwa shared. Living with Kelly and Ryan, using a pseudonym for his third grade partner. "And then at the end of the year, we had a big ice cream party and that depended on how well you did in math, how much ice cream you got, and, you know, she had special needs and she got nothing. She had a bowl of whipped cream. And I'm very advanced in school, so I had everything you could have and it was an unlimited ice cream buffet and I thought: 'I don't want mine. I want to give it to her. And that was really the first time that I I realized, you know, I want to make a change in this because it's not right. "
Jesse Grant for Buca di Beppo
As for those who dare drag her, she is confident enough to let everything go smoothly. When Justin Bieber She commented on a photo of her red, turquoise and purple BMW convertible with a custom airbrush, instructing her to "burn it,quot;, turned her diss into her new phrase and indicated that everything would be forgiven if he performed at her 16th birthday party.
And for keyboard warriors who attack everything from her upbeat personality to her receding hairline (hey, you're trying to scrape your locks into a tight side pony for over a decade), she faces her insults with a shrug. Definitive shoulders, plus a lock just in case.
"When I look at myself in the mirror, I know that my hair makes me who I am, makes me special," he shared in The Today Show. "We all have something about us that we don't like. I think we should all end up loving what we don't like."
It is that relentless commitment to being nothing less than completely authentic that can be the true secret to Siwa's success.
"I am genuine, I am who I am. And, you know, I am not fake in any way. I just live my life and that really shows when I'm creating YouTube videos, creating music, whatever,quot; I'm doing, it's really who I am " Siwa shared.
In other words, even if you disappoint your pony, you are not abandoning any aspect of your personality stronger than life. "I recently showed myself looking different … not the classic sparkles of the rainbow and the side ponytail with a JoJo bow," he shared in a TikTok video from April. "People think this is me 'changing'."
Uh, nice try, she continued, "LOL No! I love who I am! It's just me at night or in the morning!"
So she hates, because it will only make her shine more: Siwa shares that she sees negative comments as comedy and does her best to laugh at them. "I have the best friends and the best family ever. So that's all that matters," he shared in a recent TikTok.
Plus, you know, a multi-million dollar fortune and an empire still on the rise.
"It's crazy, crazy, crazy that this is my life," he commented to AdAgme. "I know this is what I always wanted, I wanted to be Hannah Montana, but it is crazy that this is my reality. I am a child from Nebraska, I followed my dreams and these are my dreams that I am living now." It's really cool that I believed in myself, my family, my friends, everyone believed in me and now look at what I'm doing. "
