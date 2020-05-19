How JoJo Siwa became the tween queen queen

As a Dancing moms cast member, she shared on JoJo's Guide to Sweet Life, most of her week was spent on trials in the Pittsburgh and L.A. studios "We filmed from Tuesday to Saturday and each day had a specific purpose," he wrote. "Tuesday was the day of the interview. Each interview took about two hours. Wednesday was the Pyramid. On Thursdays we had rehearsal and on Friday we had rehearsal in the morning, then we traveled to wherever our competition was that weekend. Then Saturday, of course, was the day of the competition! "

With about 40 hours of his week back, he suddenly had time to devote himself to his other companies, namely the YouTube channel he launched in 2015 to share house tours, hair tutorials, dance lessons, and his old dream. of turning your characteristic bow adorned side pony into a line of accessories.

"My manager literally called Claire and said, 'I need to speak to the company,' and she made her way," Siwa recalled. Adage of how the 2016 launch was made. "Then he got hold of this girl and asked her the next time she was in California to let us know and she said, 'Well, actually, I'm going to fly tomorrow & # 39 ; ". But then he said his schedule is full, so maybe we could do it next time. And my manager said, "Actually, we'll meet you in the lobby of your hotel, where will you be staying?"