How Hailey Bieber overcame feeling "constantly tormented,quot; by her past

Hailey Bieber he is learning the art of letting go.

The 23-year-old recently spoke about finding peace and acceptance of her past to fully heal, move forward, and live a happy life. She became refreshingly honest and sincere during a conversation with Natalie Manuel Lee on the Hillsong YouTube channel.

The two discussed everything from painting a perfect image on social media to struggling with thoughts of shame and guilt, which she says "legitimately tortured me for months and months."

"There have been times when he's constantly tormented me," said the 23-year-old supermodel, when asked how shame feels. "My thoughts, my decisions, my past had haunted me."

"Ultimately, I can sit here and tell you that I have nothing to be ashamed of. I really don't," he continued. "For some reason, the shame was the greatest that clung to me."