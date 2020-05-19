Horace Grant calls Michael Jordan & # 39; a damn snitch & # 39 ;, refutes the claims of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Horace Grant is still angry about what Michael Jordan said about him in "The Last Dance,quot;.

In Episode 6 of the ESPN documentary, Jordan claimed that Grant was the informant for the infamous 1992 book "The Jordan Rules," written by journalist Sam Smith. Grant denied those claims in the same episode, and his former teammate B.J. Armstrong later said that there was no way Smith could have written a complete book on one person's claims.

Apparently Grant's initial rebuttal was not strong enough: he doubled on Tuesday when he joined "Kap and Co." from ESPN Chicago 1000, claiming that Jordan tried to destroy the character of anyone against whom he held a grudge. Grant was Jordan's teammate from 1987-93 and then joined the Magic in 1994, beating Jordan and the Bulls 4-2 in the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals.

"Why would MJ just point me? OK? It's just a grudge, man. I'm telling you it was just a grudge. And I think he showed it during this documentary call, when … if you say something about him, you're going to cut. It will try to destroy your character, "Grant said.

"My point is that he says I was the snitch. But still, and after 35 years, he mentions his rookie year, going to the room of one of his teammates and seeing coca, marijuana, and women. My point is Why the hell did he want to mention? What does that have to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call someone a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there. "

Michael Jordan said in the documentary Last Dance that Horace Grant was the leak in the book "Jordan Rules,quot;. Horace participated in ESPN 1000's Kap and Company and said this about it. %MINIFYHTML27ae790e8a3b58f59ae6a5b7f4fd35f517%%MINIFYHTML27ae790e8a3b58f59ae6a5b7f4fd35f518% 😲😱 pic.twitter.com/qZ68DPqdiq – Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 19, 2020

Grant makes several good comments during the short clip, saying that Smith, an investigative journalist, would need more than one source to write his book. He also backed up his claims about Jordan's grudges by pointing out his ruined relationship with Charles Barkley. And the comments from Jordan's "cocaine circus,quot;, which also affected former teammate Craig Hodges in the wrong direction, only added to their argument.

As noted by Jordan Greer of Sporting News, one of the flaws in "The Last Dance,quot; is Jordan's strong editorial influence on the documentary. There's no way I'm going to allow all of the captured filming gear to air on ESPN; He was reluctant for years to allow anything of him to air, fearing that it would affect his self-image. While it's true that the documentary touched on some of the most unpolished aspects of his character, it's clear that Jordan's influence is everywhere.

In that sense, it makes sense that you try to spin any story to see it in a positive light, and to see all those perceived slights again.

Possibly even by former teammates.