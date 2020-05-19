Hollywood star compares first draft of Ryan Murphy's Netflix show to "softcore porn"

%MINIFYHTML5dbf664af5d7ca6e7c29de3ea905d89b14%

One of the stars of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series Hollywood He has claimed that the original script was much more explicit than the final edition.

In an interview with Variety, David Corenswet, who plays the gigolo-turned-actor Jack Castello, had "pages and pages" describing the intimate encounters between the characters.

"A little bit more nervous is making it smooth," he said of the first draft. "I don't know if this is appropriate, but I mean, it was like mild to medium pornography. It was very explicit and very descriptive. There were pages and pages that only described sex and intimate encounters.





“There were some things you knew, when you read them, that they were not going to appear on the screen. It's like, 'That's not what we do on TV'. And you might understand that the point is more to describe the actors what the characters are experiencing, but with Netflix and Ryan, you never know because there are no rules. "

Corenswet went on to point out that one of the main points of the show was to portray "these glamorous icons … that have all the instincts and fantasies and cravings and twists that anyone has at any time."

Hollywood which also stars Dylan McDermott and Darren Criss, is set in Tinseltown's postwar "golden age" and portrays both the glittering façade and the seedy underside of the film industry.

The show has received mixed reviews from critics. In a two-star review, The independent He said: "Hollywood can never decide whether it wants to be an aspirational alternate reality fantasy or a nihilistic black comedy, and its conflicting tones feel awkward together."

