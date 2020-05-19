HOA Takes Posters to Congratulate 2020 Graduates – Up News Info Los Angeles

OLD MISSION (CBSLA) – There haven't been many celebrations for Santa Margarita High School senior Sofía Muratalla, but the graduation sign in the front yard of Mission Viejo brought her joy during a difficult time.

"We put it on and are very excited. He walks around his neighborhood and is excited to see what school each of the older adults are from. There are fifth graders graduating from elementary school and eighth graders," said Muratalla.

The fun ended recently, however, after several of the student signs disappeared inside the gates of Mirasol, a townhome community with HOA regulations imposed by a board of directors.

A concerned parent who did not want his name used says the sign for his son's school is no longer in his front yard. During a virtual HOA meeting on Monday night, his wife asked where the signs were.

"Either they walked and they were shot down or the security company did it," he said.

According to the owner, a board member admitted they were removed because the location in the common areas violates HOA rules.

"I really don't see how this bothers anyone," said Muratella. "It's not like politically biased. It doesn't hurt anyone … it doesn't make sense."

The property manager told CBSLA's Michele Gile: "The Board of Directors has no comment on this matter other than saying that the signs will be returned to the respective owners upon request."