Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

Matilda Coleman
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 52,350 and 5,017 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 15, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 15, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/19/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 6 6 one
Allegan 184 3
Alpena 91 91 9 9
Antrim eleven
Arenac 31 one
Baraga one
Barry 58 one
Bay 250 sixteen
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 538 33
Branch 95 2
Calhoun 308 19
Cass 61 2
Charlevoix 14 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear fifteen 2
Clinton 136 10
Crawford 57 5 5
Delta fifteen 2
Detroit city 10417 1276
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 165 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1891 235
Gladwin 17 one
Gogebic 5 5 one
Great tour 2. 3 5 5
Gratiot fifty 4 4
Hillsdale 165 24
Houghton 2
Ferret 44 one
Ingham 650 2. 3
Ionia 123 3
Iosco Sixty-five 8
Isabella 62 62 7 7
Jackson 418 26
Kalamazoo 739 44
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2934 58
lake 3
Lapeer 180 30
Leelanau eleven
Lenawee 140 3
Livingston 385 26
Luce 2
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 6367 753
Manistee eleven
Marquette 52 10
Mason 27
Mecosta 19 2
Menominee 8
Inland 76 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 433 18 years
Montcalm 56 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 519 25
Newaygo 51
Oakland 8078 928
Oceana 58 2
Ogemaw 18 years
Osceola 10
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 99 10
Ottawa 573 25
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty-one
Saginaw 940 99
Sanilac 39 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 235 twenty-one
St Clair 412 32
Saint Joseph 90 one
Tuscola 173 twenty-one
Van buren 116 6 6
Washtenaw 1251 89
Wayne 8875 999
Wexford eleven 2
MDOC * 3122 60 60
FCI ** 118 3
Unknown 2
Out of state 13
Grand total 52350 5017

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case-fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

