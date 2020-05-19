Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 52,350 and 5,017 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

28,234 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 15.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 15, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 15, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 5/19/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 6 6 one Allegan 184 3 Alpena 91 91 9 9 Antrim eleven Arenac 31 one Baraga one Barry 58 one Bay 250 sixteen Benzie 4 4 Berrien 538 33 Branch 95 2 Calhoun 308 19 Cass 61 2 Charlevoix 14 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear fifteen 2 Clinton 136 10 Crawford 57 5 5 Delta fifteen 2 Detroit city 10417 1276 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 165 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1891 235 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot fifty 4 4 Hillsdale 165 24 Houghton 2 Ferret 44 one Ingham 650 2. 3 Ionia 123 3 Iosco Sixty-five 8 Isabella 62 62 7 7 Jackson 418 26 Kalamazoo 739 44 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2934 58 lake 3 Lapeer 180 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 140 3 Livingston 385 26 Luce 2 Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6367 753 Manistee eleven Marquette 52 10 Mason 27 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Inland 76 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 433 18 years Montcalm 56 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 519 25 Newaygo 51 Oakland 8078 928 Oceana 58 2 Ogemaw 18 years Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 99 10 Ottawa 573 25 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 940 99 Sanilac 39 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 235 twenty-one St Clair 412 32 Saint Joseph 90 one Tuscola 173 twenty-one Van buren 116 6 6 Washtenaw 1251 89 Wayne 8875 999 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 3122 60 60 FCI ** 118 3 Unknown 2 Out of state 13 Grand total 52350 5017

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case-fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

