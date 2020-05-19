Here are the Boston area restaurants that closed permanently amid COVID-19

When Governor Charlie Baker revealed that Massachusetts restaurants could reopen in Phase 2 and bars in Phase 3 under the state's four-phase reopening plan, some restaurant owners thought: too late.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause economic turmoil around the world, restaurants and bars in the Greater Boston area have begun to close steadily, and will likely continue to do so even as the economy recovers. Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, previously told Boston.com that he anticipates that 25 percent or more of independent restaurants will not survive the pandemic. A second resurgence of the virus could alter that number even further.

While many restaurants continue to battle the global health crisis by offering takeaways and deliveries, asking for help, or waiting to see what happens in Phase 2, here are the restaurants that have closed in the middle of COVID-19.

This list will be updated. Check back for additional closings.

A cocktail in Cuchi Cuchi. —Liza Weisstuch

Cuchi Cuchi

This quirky Cambridge restaurant specializing in small plates and old Hollywood glamor closed on May 18, announcing in a Facebook post that "when we can no longer live up to our maxim of & # 39; 2 kisses and a hug & # 39 ;, it's time to say good night. "Tamara Bourso and Fernanda da Silva opened Cuchi Cuchi in 2001.

The Morano Gelato display case. —Lane Turner / Globe Staff

Morano ice cream

"After many weeks of troubleshooting, projecting and weighing all options, I have seen our opportunity to return to normal business operations at any time in the near future, declining day by day," wrote Morgan Morano, owner of Morano Gelato, May 8. ad. The gelateria, which had locations in Chestnut Hill and Hanover, N.H., once sold "the best ice cream in America," according to Forbes. Both locations are now closed due to COVID-19.

Dante Restaurant. —Yoon S. Byun / world staff

Dante Restaurant

Along with picturesque views of the Charles River, Dante has provided quality Italian cuisine near Kendall Square for 15 years. But owners Damian, Dante and Filippo of Magistris were forced to shut down the staple food by the river, sharing a parting message that “Restaurants are currently facing an immense challenge, and what is at stake are those moments of union and the powerful ties that restaurants forge within their communities that enrich our lives. "Chef Dante confirmed to The Boston Globe that the pandemic was behind the shutdown and that "they couldn't make the numbers work anytime soon."

%MINIFYHTMLf83c9617cfb56e1b473c1314efca15af15%

An exterior view of Stella. —Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe

Stella restaurant and bar

After 15 years serving Italian food in the South End, Stella, opened by chef Evan Deluty in 2005, ended on May 15. "Note that this was not under our control (and) we hoped to come out of this stronger. We will miss you all very much," reads a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

A Korean chicken sandwich at The Automatic. —Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff

The automatic

According to The Boston GlobeThe Cambridge The Automatic hangout, which opened in 2016, was permanently closed. Owner Dave Cagle told the Balloon that after a harsh winter, the restaurant relies on the patio season to double its sales. "We are missing that, and it lasts all year, so there is no way we can reopen," he said.

Seasonal table to try in Cambridge. —The table at the station to taste

The table in season to try

This 20-seat Cambridge restaurant announced its closure on May 8, and owner Robert Harris stated, “Within hours, both my award-winning catering business and my restaurant were decimated. … Unfortunately, and after much consideration beyond the loss of Season to Taste Catering, we also had to close the doors of The Table at Season to Taste. "Chef Carl Dooley told Boston.com that working at Table made him the luckiest chef in town, and he will take this time to enjoy family life and work on future projects.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.