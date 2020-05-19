Hendrick Motorsports extends Alex Bowman – Up News Info Detroit

Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Hendrick Motorsports until 2021.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the # 88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, speaks to the media ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, Carolina from the south. NASCAR resumes the season after the national shutdown due to continued coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

"Pumped to block contract extension by 2021!" Bowman posted on Twitter with a featured video from his time at Hendrick. "Thanks for all the support, I can't wait to get to Darlington."

Bowman is fourth in the Cup standings and in his third full season driving No. 88 for Hendrick. He replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 when Earnhardt was sidelined with a concussion, and then took over the trip the following year when Earnhardt retired.

Bowman, a 27-year-old from Arizona, has two career Cup victories and was 12th best in qualifying last year.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of Chevrolet NOCO ChevyGoods.com # 88, stands on the grill
during the NASCAR Series The Real Heroes 400 Cup at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Bowman joins Ryan Blaney as free agents now off the market. Blaney signed a contract extension with the Penske team in March.

Securing Bowman for next year now leaves Rick Hendrick with a seat to fill: the No. 48 Chevrolet after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retires at the end of the season.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the # 48 Ally Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Bowman was one of the stars of NASCAR's seven-race iRacing Series during the shutdown. He provided social media updates on the race that included photos of his dog in his simulator seat and humorous comments. He also earned an iRacing victory at Virtual Talladega.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

