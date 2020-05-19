Health Department responds after COVID-19 outbreak at Texas poultry plant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Health problems at meat processing plants continue during the pandemic, as more than two dozen employees test positive for COVID-19 at a poultry processing plant in Texas.

Dr. Seth Sullivan says the Brazos County Health Department is working closely with Sanderson Farms in Bryan due to an outbreak of cases at the plant.

Twenty-six employees have been affected, with about a dozen of those cases occurring last week.

"They have been in contact with the state, we have been in contact with the state, about the most appropriate way to deal with this advance," Sullivan said.

The state has strike teams ready to respond to nursing homes, jails and places like Sanderson Farms, although that action has not yet been carried out.

