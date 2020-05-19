Harvey Weinstein will not be extradited to Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic

Harvey Weinstein, arguably one of the most crucial figures in the #MeToo movement, was convicted and jailed on sexual assault charges earlier this year. The dishonored tycoon has spent his time behind bars in a New York prison.

Unfortunately for the former Miramax executive, Harvey is in a new batch of charges in Los Angeles. But Page Six reported today that the producer will not be extradited to the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coincidentally, the former producer actually contracted the disease a few months ago. According to the report, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the virus has delayed the extradition documentation process.

The spokesperson added that there is currently no time frame for when Harvey will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom. As previously reported, Harvey was charged with sexual penetration and forced oral intercourse, in addition to two counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The allegations come from three separate women. An instance allegedly occurred on February 18, 2013, while at the Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel. The producer reportedly attacked an Italian model that day and then Lauren Young the next day at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel.

Three years earlier, Harvey allegedly assaulted another woman at an unspecified Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010. In March of this year, the LADA office claimed that the extradition process had already begun, but the COVID pandemic -19 stopped his plans. .

As noted above, Harvey was charged and convicted of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and also for raping Jessica Mann in 2013. In March, the producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is now in the Wende Correctional Facility in NY.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, stated that Harvey and his lawyers intend to appeal the verdict, but have not yet filed a motion. Harvey has repeatedly denied the charges.

Harvey's conviction has been seen as one of the key moments for the #MeToo movement that started in late 2017 with the Weinstein case. Later it led to a cascade of accusations against other men in various industries.



