Harry Potter producer David Barron to adapt "A Betrayal of Spies" – Up News Info

Harry Potter and Cinderella Producer David Barron is aligning his first full-length television drama with an adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 detective novel A treason of spies, a historical thriller that begins with a murder in World War II in France in the 1940s and unfolds its mysteries to this day with a brilliant but haunted detective as the protagonist.

Barron's London-based BeaglePug team and British firm Enriched Media have secured all television, film and supporting rights to bestseller success, and the companies say they are in talks with American and British players over television rights.

The companies acquired the adaptation rights to the Manda Scott novel by Emily Hayward Whitlock in The Artists Partnership working in association with Robert Caskie at Robert Caskie Ltd.

A treason of spies It is Scott's second spy suspense trilogy featuring Detective Inspector Inès Picaut and will be the first to be adapted.

Here is the official synopsis: a body has been found. The identity of the elderly victim has been skillfully obscured, but one thing is clear: she was killed in the manner of traitors to the Resistance in World War II. To find answers in the present, Picaut must look to the past; until the 1940s in France, a time of sworn loyalties and broken promises, where the men and women of the Resistance fought for survival against the Nazi invaders. But, as Picaut soon discovers, there are those in the present whose future depends on the past remaining buried, and who will kill to keep their secrets safe. Outdated espionage may be a thing of the past, but treason is as dangerous as ever.

The novel was first published by Transworld Publishers, a division of Penguin Random House, in 2018 and won the prestigious Mcilvanney Award for Best Crime Novel in 2019.

British veteran producer Barron said: “Seeing the impact of crime through the eyes of Inès, an ordinary woman with unique abilities, only highlights how extraordinary the events were. I am delighted to tailor this totally distinctive piece of European intellectual property for the global market.

Barron was a producer in six of the Harry Potter films and has also produced films that include Jack Ryan: Shadow RecruitFrom Disney Cinderella and features of Warner Bros The legend of tarzan and Mowgli.

"During these increasingly challenging and difficult times, we are more aware than ever of the importance of telling innovative stories," added Enriched Media Group producer and co-founder Mick Southworth. “Manda Scott's meticulous and painstaking investigation has allowed him to create an exciting and thrilling drama with a unique female lead who solves a crime through two distinct historical periods and closely observes the world that is no different from ours through of history, players, wins and loot. "

The directors of the Enriched Media Group were executive producers and financiers of Paul Schrader First refurbished and are currently in post-production on duty Bob's Gift and Change point. They recently teamed up with BeaglePug in the protagonist of Daniel Radcliffe Escape from Pretoria.