"Hard Candy" Writer and Producer Brian Nelson Signs with APA – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed executive producer, writer, and creator Brian Nelson. He was previously with CAA.

Nelson recently served as executive producer on Stephen King & # 39; s 11.22.63 on Hulu, at Syfy's Nightflyers based on the novel by George R.R. Martin, Da Vinci's demons at Starz, and as a co-executive producer on Altered carbon on Netflix On the film side, his first feature film Hard candy, starring Ellen Page, it remains a cult classic. He went on to write 30 days of night for David Slade with Sam Raimi producing, and Devil for the photos of M. Night Shyamalan & # 39; s Blinding Edge Pictures. Nelson continues to be represented by Management 360.

APA is one of the few full-service agencies in the industry that can currently represent writers during the ongoing WGA showdown. Earlier this year, the agency signed the WGA franchise agreement after merging its television and movie divisions under the motto of APA Scripted Literary to offer clients a forward-thinking representation approach. Over the past month, APA has signed a string of high-profile showrunners, including David Greenwalt, Matthew Arnold, Matt Wheeler, Tim Hobert, Lara Olsen, and Hannah Shakespeare.