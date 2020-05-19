Halle Berry Joins Sci-Fi 'Moonfall' by Roland Emmerich at Lionsgate – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbd43c275fb10230261cb1906a3688bb216%

Halle Berry has signed on as the female lead in Moonfall, the sci-fi epic directed by Roland Emmerich, which was acquired by Lionsgate late last year. The image follows a mysterious force that pushes the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it at full speed in a collision course with life as we know it. With just a few weeks before impact, and against all odds, an irregular team launches an impossible mission of last resort into space, leaving all loved ones behind and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation. .

Berry joins Josh Gad, who was previously announced as part of the cast. The Oscar-winning actress will play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission has a clue to an impending catastrophe.

Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen co-write the script Emmerich is producing under his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Kloser producing through his company, Street Entertainment. Executive producers are Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz and Stuart Ford.

Production is slated to begin this fall in Montreal.