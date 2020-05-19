Hal Prince named first recipient of Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement – Up News Info

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will celebrate the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Harold "Hal" Prince (Cabaret, violinist on the roof, among many others) with the Critics Organization's newly established lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be awarded annually for outstanding contributions to the theater, and will be awarded posthumously to the Prince year.

Prince died on July 31, 2019, at the age of 91. In his life, Prince won 10 Drama Desk Awards.

"It is almost impossible to overstate Hal Prince's contributions to the theater community, both on and off stage," said Charles Wright and David Barbour, co-chairs of the drama desk. "Through countless productions throughout his life, Mr. Prince's legacy is reflected every day on Broadway and beyond, and we are delighted to honor that legacy with the establishment of The Harold Prince Award."

%MINIFYHTML1d3f5628e37e23bc0d3e0200ad3940d017%

"The Drama Desk Awards are honored and honored to serve as the home for this important new distinction," said Matt Britten, executive producer of the Drama Desk Awards and CEO of Broadway Brands. "Particularly this year, and certainly in the future, the Principe Award will serve as an inspiring and impactful new tradition for the theater community."

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special On the Stage presentation of Spectrum News NY1 on Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The special award will also air on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.