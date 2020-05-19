Grubhub says a cap on Boston delivery rates would be an "overshoot,quot;

Grubhub is delaying a potential cap on restaurant fees charged by third-party delivery companies in Boston, and tells councilors that a cap on fees would be an "overshoot,quot; by local officials.

As the coronavirus pandemic has restricted restaurants to takeout and delivery only, councilors say many of the small businesses are being hit by app-based delivery company fees, including Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash. .

While fees and commission fees vary among suppliers, officials say shipping costs generally fall between 10 and 30 percent of the price of an order, making it difficult for restaurants to keep up. the business during the economic closing with difficulties to obtain profits.

"Boston desperately needs a limit," said Council Member Ed Flynn, a co-sponsor of the order behind a hearing Friday focused on the impact rates have on city establishments. “We need a limit because restaurants play an integral role in our community and in our neighborhood. They are our neighbors. "

But Grubhub, the only major delivery service company to receive a call from the council to testify, offered its "strong opposition,quot; to such a move.

Amy Healy, senior director of public affairs, said putting a cap on commission fees, in practice, would reduce the volume of orders to local restaurants and increase costs for operators who would have to formulate their own delivery options. internal, which carry Grubhub expenses otherwise they would manage on your behalf.

"Any rate cap, regardless of duration, will result in unintended and detrimental consequences for locally owned companies as we've seen in other markets and unintended consequences for delivery workers, diners, and the local economy." Healy said. "In fact, it will result in the exact opposite of what the legislation is trying to achieve, and we believe that any rate cap represents an over-pass by local officials and will not withstand a legal challenge."

Boston, if the council continues to impose a limit, it would hardly be alone.

An emergency order approved in San Francisco last month capped rates at 15 percent, while the New York City Council chose to do the same earlier this month.

In April, the Baltimore mayor asked companies to consider limiting what they charge to 15 percent. Cambridge recently limited rates to 10 percent.

"We are looking for a solution among industry leaders and stakeholders, and we probably shouldn't even be in this space, but we are here because we were brought in by members of the public who felt that the rates were a bit over the top and felt that some people They were taking advantage of people, ”said Council Member Michael Flaherty, co-sponsor of the hearing order.

But he and others lamented that Grubhub was the only delivery platform that received the invitation to testify.

Flaherty called the absences "a little unpleasant."

"The others hid behind the computer and did not want to get involved in this issue and did not want to get involved in the issue," said Flynn. "It probably shows you the disrespect other companies have for Boston residents, in my opinion."

Kaitlin Passafaro, director of policy for the Mayor's Office of Economic Development, told councilors that the office has been in contact with delivery companies on the matter.

"Our hope is that we can always build a consensus rather than a mandate," Passafaro said, but added: "I think if we cannot bring people to the table, (one limit is) an option that we are willing to explore. "

Restorers say delivery orders that once made up a minimal percentage of their total sales now represent a large part of their business. With more orders pending, the system has become unsustainable for family restaurants, they say.

John Schall, owner of El Jefe's Taqueria in Harvard Square, said that since restaurants were ordered to suspend food service in March, 72 percent of their total sales have been through delivery orders.

Between March 16 and Mother's Day, Schall paid delivery companies approximately $ 86,000, he said.

"I prefer to have fewer orders and earn money on each order instead of losing money on each order and having many of those orders. It is not a sustainable system for restaurants, "said Schall.

"There has to be an acknowledgment that the way the industry has established the pricing structure for restaurants and the pricing structure for consumers is no longer viable for restaurants," he added.

Choosing to put a business on one of the delivery platforms is a "double-edged sword,quot; for restaurant owners, said Stephen Clark, vice president of government affairs for the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

"They must be on the platform to deliver food to their customers, but at the same time they are held hostage by the different rates and the lack of transparency," he said.

David Doyle, co-owner of three Jamaica Plain restaurants, said his companies have never used app-based delivery services due to commission fees.

"I think if we don't limit those delivery rates, restaurants like me, the restaurants I'm involved in, will avoid using delivery services because it just doesn't make financial sense," Doyle said.

According to Healy, Grubhub charges restaurants and diners a 10 percent delivery fee for each order. Restaurant owners don't have to join the platform, but they can choose to subscribe to certain additional services, like marketing, that mean a higher bill, he said.

Delivery drivers keep 100 percent of the tips they earn, while restaurants only charge when a sale is made, Healy said.

During the course of the pandemic, Grubhub and several other delivery companies have launched initiatives that they say aim to provide help to independent restaurants.

Healy said Grubhub recently donated $ 1.2 million to the Boston-based Restaurant Strong Fund.

The platform is also using "almost all of our second-quarter earnings to generate as many additional orders for our restaurant partners as possible," Grubhub founder and CEO Matt Maloney said earlier this month.

As a company, Grubhub reported a 12 percent year-over-year revenue increase in its first-quarter earnings, totaling $ 363 million in revenue, this year, but the platform has incurred COVID-19 related expenses, resulting essentially at a 1 percent increase, Healy said.

"While our service is optional, the cost of running our business is not," he said.

However, according to Clark, several MRA members have learned that third-party platforms have created "ghost,quot; websites, where customers can order from their restaurants using the delivery service without the owners being informed of the website, which generates concern by communicating allergies to diners and other problems.

Healy agreed that practice is an issue, but he finally acknowledged that Grubhub started doing the same thing last year to keep up with competitors. She said the company is open to working with the MRA on a solution.

"I think the alternative is not to do it because it's a duplicate practice and the fact that you're charging more for a meal and setting up an online portal for restaurants that you might not even know about, that's very troubling," said Council Member Matt. O & # 39; Malley said.

The council's Small Business and Workforce Development Committee is slated to review the issue in a working session, where officials could draft an ordinance. If proposed, any cap would need a council vote to take effect.

