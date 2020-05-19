Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in the Las Vegas condo, Declaration of Family Affairs

Instagram

Mother Lisa Wayne described the actor who played Tyler Crowley in & # 39; Twilight & # 39; in 2008 as & # 39; the best chef & # 39; that he was doing something great & # 39; with his next food business, West Wings.

Gregory Tyree Boyce Gone Too Soon The actor known for his portrayal of Tyler Crowley in 2008 "Twilight"He was found dead, along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, inside his Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed the tragic news.

While the cause of death for Gregory and Natalie has not been disclosed, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield claimed that the couple's body was found at 2:48 p.m. after officers were called to a house in the 3300 block of Casey Drive. For the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he stated: "The incident was not criminal."

A suggested font to E! The news that Gregory's cousin was the first to find him and his girlfriend. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still in the house. He was concerned that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin went to check it and found them," the source said, adding that the man 30-year-old "would travel to Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see her daughter."

Since the news broke, Gregory's family has released a statement through TMZ. "We, as a family of Gregory Boyce, are very sad for our loss. He was a father, son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very sad for his death," he said. .

"The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first," his family continued, remembering the late actor. "The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your good wishes."

Gregory's mother Lisa Wayne also paid tribute to her late son. In a long Facebook post, she described him as "the best chef". She continued to share, "I was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to their perfection and named them after the West Coast rappers … I can say that my son was my favorite chef. It was something great and that was his passion. "

"Greggy, if I could get my chef like you, I'd go on with this West Wings and prepare your baby for life. You told me you didn't want me to work, that you wanted to take care of me." Oh man, this is killing me Hunny … ", he also expressed his anguish." I am sick without you. I am torn, lost. I have pain. I would text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you would say, Mom, I have you, let's get through this together. Boy. Why did you leave me?

Recalling the last time she saw Gregory alive, Lisa wrote, "I went to your house to eat Mother's Day leftovers, we saw a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on the cheek and You told me you love me and to call you when I get home. That was it. Never again hug, kiss or hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. "

Gregory left a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya. In September 2019, he shared a loving Instagram post celebrating his birthday. "From this day, 10 years ago, all I wanted to do was make you happy … seeing you smile and doing what I can for you has been one of my greatest joys …" he wrote.

Along with a series of photos and videos of his daughter, he added in the caption: "Your 10 now princess and dad will continue to do that while I'm here! Happy birthday to my TWIN, my princess Alaya! !!"