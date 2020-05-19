Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy postpone destination field show – Up News Info

A tour with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy was slated to stop in the Twin Cities this summer, but the show was postponed until 2021.

The Hella Mega Tour announced Tuesday that the North American tour dates will be rescheduled for next summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of ending soon.

All three bands were supposed to play at Target Field on August 11.

Hella Mega says that all ticket holders will be emailed directly for refund options.