Governor Polis signs an executive order allocating $ 1,674 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 relief.

The state distribution of $ 1,674 billion in federal funds from the CARES Act, to support the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it caused, was announced Monday by Governor Jared Polis, who signed an executive order pursuant to with the help and relief of the coronavirus.

CARES funds of $ 48 million will be transferred to the State Disaster Emergency Fund for medical expenses and public health expenses incurred or expected to be incurred for fiscal year 2019-2020, with $ 157 million earmarked for fiscal year 2020 -21, according to a press release. "This includes the amounts expected to be distributed to local public health agencies for the COVID-19 response."

The executive order also authorizes transfers including $ 500 million to local school districts and "proportionally by student population to the Colorado Charter School Institute and School for the Deaf and Blind and $ 25,000 to each Cooperative Education Services Board (BOCES) in the state for a total of $ 510 million above the state portion required by the constitution of public school finances to increase free instructional hours for our kindergarten through 12th grade education system while complying with public health COVID-19 ".

Public institutions of higher education will receive $ 450 million to "increase student retention and completion, given the critical shortage of skilled Colorado labor."

Polis in the press release said: “My administration is working bipartisan with the federal delegation and the legislative leadership to do everything in our power to help Colorado residents overcome this generational challenge. The steps we are taking now will allow us to increase the economic activity that we so desperately need in our state. ”

State Senate Republicans responded to the executive order with a press release of their own, describing the move to "unilaterally allocate $ 1.6 billion in CARES Act funds,quot; as "an abuse of power."

Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale), a longtime member of the Joint Budget Committee, said the executive order was signed without "consulting the state's top budget agency,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML325e842fb445ae5c711692ee05bd1ae117%

"The staff and members of the Joint Budget Committee, the liaisons for dozens of state departments and programs, and representatives of all sectors of our society have been vigilant for the past two and a half months trying to develop a budget despite the historic declines in income, "Rankin said.

"For the Governor to announce this allocation of funds, without even consulting the main budgeting body, it is not only a delay in leadership, but has now eliminated the voice of the people on how their money is spent. To say that I am disappointed would be put it lightly, how do we build a budget around the whims of a man without deliberation?

The Colorado Education Association, which represents 39,000 educators across the state, on Monday applauded the $ 500 million allocation for public K-12 education.

"Educators are encouraged by today's news that Governor Polis has prioritized $ 500 million in federal funds to shore up public education during the COVID-19 crisis," said Amie Baca-Oehlert, high school counselor and president. CEA, in a press release. .

“This one-time funding is a positive step to ensure that all students can be successful in school, whether they are learning in person, at home, or a combination of both. Districts were planning to make draconian budget cuts and this money will help cushion the blow to keep educators on the job and keep students learning. "

Multiple millions more dollars, under executive order, will be leaked elsewhere for different expenses and uses. Polis orders the State Comptroller's Office to issue instructions on distribution and control expenses. The Governor's State Planning and Budget Office will have "final authority,quot; to resolve any issues that arise regarding the allocation of these funds, pursuant to the executive order.

%MINIFYHTML325e842fb445ae5c711692ee05bd1ae118%

The unallocated funds, $ 70 million, will be transferred to the state's general fund and can be used to support small businesses "through working capital loans,quot; or for "additional rental relief," according to the order.