Governor Newsom's plan for live sports for the first week of June may be illusory – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Fans could possibly watch live sports from the first week of June, Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday. But although the idea of ​​seeing a game in a couple of weeks has been very exciting, but the chances of it happening really are very low.

As Cam Inman, sports writer for Mercury News, puts it, "it gives teams a ray of hope that they can resume the action."

Governor Newsom says that if current COVID-19 trends continue, sports may resume again for the first week of June, but players may not be ready.

In the Major League Baseball, they have requested approximately 3 weeks of training to prepare for Opening Day. Right now it looks like July 4th will be the target date.

The other stipulation for all sports is to have no fans in the stands.

“I imagine it will be more of an atmosphere of scrimmage but they know that what is at stake is much greater. At the same time, everyone will be very grateful to return to a ball game that everyone enjoys doing and watching, "says Inman.

49ers defensive lineman and NFL defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa has been at home in Florida trying to stay in top shape. He is currently training virtually, but hopes to return to Levi & # 39; s soon.

"I want to play whatever, but obviously it has to be done the right way," says Bosa.

While there is hope for Bay Area sports fans to catch some soccer and baseball, the last place the Warriors won't be able to return until next season.

"We keep in touch with the boys, but we are assuming this is something like that," says coach Steve Kerr.

Another problem is how local counties will proceed to allow sports. Counties like Alameda and Santa Clara have some of the strictest guidelines in the state.