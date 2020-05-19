Google says it won't build artificial intelligence tools for oil and gas drillers

Google says it will no longer create custom AI tools to accelerate oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon.

A company statement Tuesday followed a Greenpeace report documenting how the three tech giants are using artificial intelligence and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the US. USA And all over the world.

The environmental group says Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been undermining their own promises of climate change by partnering with major oil companies, including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil, which have sought new technologies to get more oil and gas out of the ground.

But the group applauded Google on Tuesday for walking away from those deals.

"While Google still has some legacy contracts with oil and gas companies, we appreciate Google's indication that it will no longer create custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction," said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate activist for Greenpeace USA.

Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its clients, but did not specify which companies. A Google cloud executive revealed the new policy in early May during a video interview.

%MINIFYHTMLb129bbc36fd6cfa70ebb04d812ea1e7d15%%MINIFYHTMLb129bbc36fd6cfa70ebb04d812ea1e7d16%

The Greenpeace report says that Microsoft appears to be at the forefront with the most oil and contracts, "offering artificial intelligence capabilities at all stages of oil production." Amazon's contracts focus more on fuel piping, shipping, and storage, according to the report. Its tools have been implemented to accelerate shale extraction, especially from the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

Some of the contracts have sparked internal protests from employees who are pressing their companies to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon declined to comment on the Greenpeace report, but noted a wording on its website that said "the energy industry should have access to the same technologies as other industries."

Microsoft released a blog statement Tuesday that did not address Greenpeace's claims, but emphasized the company's commitment to remove any carbon it emitted by 2050 from the air.

__

AP reporter Joseph Pisani contributed to this report.