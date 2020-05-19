Google could have leaked Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a prices – BGR

A Google poll could have revealed the prices of Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

A Reddit user was asked to participate in a random online survey that outlined the features and prices of two unnamed Pixel phones, presumably as Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

Google could price the Pixel 4a at $ 349 and the Pixel 5 at $ 699.

When it comes to high-end flagship smartphones, Google may not be the nerve center that Apple and Samsung have become, but Pixel phones have their audience, and we expect to see at least two new models in the coming months. The Pixel 4a probably would have debuted at the Google I / O developer conference on May 12, but due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Google was forced to cancel the event.

May 12 came and went without a glimpse of Google, and recent rumors suggest that the Pixel 4a reveal moved to June to coincide with the launch of the Android 11 beta. Earlier this month, Google announced They would host a Beta Launch Show for Android 11 on June 3, and subsequent rumors suggested that the Pixel 4a reveal may have changed during this live stream.

While the Pixel 4a's release date remains a mystery at the moment, Google could have screwed up prices for the Pixel 4a and the upcoming Pixel 5 in a suspiciously specific online poll.

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot from a poll that asked him to participate randomly. This was one of the questions asked: “If these were your only options, which of these Google Pixel smartphones would you prefer? Buy? "The survey then offered brief descriptions of two unnamed phones.

The first, which was simply called "Google Pixel Phone,quot;, was described as a "radically useful Google phone,quot; with a "durable plastic body,quot; and "includes a 3.5mm headphone jack." The price of the phone was listed at $ 349 (or $ 14.54 / month), which is what recent rumors claim the Pixel 4a will cost. Obviously, this is not a price confirmation, but it certainly aligns with what we've been hearing, and it comes straight from Google.

The second phone, "Premium Google Pixel Phone,quot;, was said to be "Google's best flagship phone,quot; with "first access to the latest Google features and innovation,quot; and "best-in-class camera, wireless charging, and resistance to Water,quot;. This premium phone would start at $ 699 (or $ 29.13 / mo), which is $ 100 cheaper than the Pixel 4 currently sold. If Google is, in fact, referring to the Pixel 5, it could be a subtle confirmation of the rumors suggesting that the company would skip the Snapdragon 865 processor and use a cheaper chip.

Considering that all of this information comes from a random online survey, it's best to take it with a grain of salt, but we may now know some of the most important details about the next two Pixel phones.

Image source: Craig Ruttle / AP / Shutterstock