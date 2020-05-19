Google brings better privacy controls to Chrome in a new update – BGR

Google Chrome has always included a number of security and privacy settings that can be adjusted to produce a superior user experience.

On Tuesday, the search giant announced some major changes to the browser along these lines, including a series of privacy-focused features even stronger as the company cracks down on bad actors.

Power users know there are tons of bells and whistles in Google's Chrome browser regarding privacy and security – lots of buttons you can digitally adjust to control your experience in that regard, and on Tuesday the search giant announced a major overhaul of all of that with a renewed focus on simplicity.

Among the changes, it will now be easier to manage cookies within Chrome, while "Site Settings,quot; has also been modified to simplify various web permissions from which you can choose. Also, you will now see "You and Google,quot; at the top of Chrome settings (where you used to see "People,quot;), which is where you can find sync controls that allow you to control what data is shared with Google, as well as available at its various devices. And the "Clear browsing data,quot; feature has now been moved to the top of the "Privacy and security,quot; section.

In a company blog post written by Google's senior product manager, AbdelKarim Mardini, it is explained that: "These new updates and features, including our redesigned Privacy and Security settings, will be coming to Chrome on desktop platforms at in the coming weeks. We will continue to focus on features that protect your privacy and security while browsing the web with Chrome, as well as giving you clear and useful options for managing your data. "

Let's look at the changes, which are based on updates from the past few months where Google Chrome brought renewed attention to protecting people's extensions and passwords.

We mention the updated control settings. As for the new "Security Check,quot; experience now built into Chrome, its benefits include informing you if any passwords you've stored and asking Chrome to remember has been compromised. And not only that, but how to solve them.

The security check also:

Alert you if Safe Browsing is disabled – Safe Browsing is Google technology that alerts you before visiting a dangerous site or downloading a harmful app or extension

You can also use the security check to see if your version of Chrome is up to date

And if you have malicious extensions installed, Safety Check can tell you how and where to remove them.

Today's changes also bring an update to navigation in incognito mode. In addition to deleting your cookies every time you close the incognito browser window, Google says that it will also start blocking third-party cookies by default within each incognito session. Users will also be able to allow third-party cookies for specific sites by clicking the "eye,quot; icon in the address bar, a feature that will be implemented gradually first on desktops and then on Android.

There are also two additional new optional features. The first is Enhanced Safe Browsing, which will allow Chrome to proactively check whether pages and downloads are dangerous when this feature is enabled (it does this by sending information to Google Safe Browsing). This feature will be further refined over the next year, with Google adding additional protections that include custom warnings for phishing sites and file downloads, as well as alerts between products.

The second is secure DNS, which helps prevent attackers from eavesdropping on sites that users visit or sending them to phishing websites. "By default," Google explains in today's post, "Chrome will automatically update it to DNS over HTTPS if your current service provider supports it. You can also configure a different secure DNS provider in the Advanced Security section, or disable the function entirely. "

