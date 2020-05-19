Google app is getting a dark mode starting today

Google's mobile app is getting a dark mode, with Android and iOS users getting the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.

After the update, the app will automatically use any theme that your operating system is already configured to if you use Android or iOS 13. Google says the feature is starting to roll out. today, but will not be available worldwide until the end of this week. You can also toggle manually Between light and dark mode by going to the application settings, which is what users of older operating systems will have to do.

Starting today and in full swing this week, Dark Mode is now available for the Google app on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google app will reflect your device's system settings on Android 10 and iOS 13. If configured with a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode … pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt %MINIFYHTMLf736b52ee75e3696ad8f15501d4696c517%%MINIFYHTMLf736b52ee75e3696ad8f15501d4696c518% – Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

If dark mode is available to you on your device, you may see a pop-up at the bottom of the screen, highlighting that a dark mode theme is now accessible and asking if you want to activate it, since 9to5Google Point out.

Full implementation of dark mode in all Google apps has been slow in the past year. Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Fit have added a dark theme for Android and, in some cases, iOS users, but some apps like Google Maps still don't have the feature. iOS and Android began supporting dark mode at the system level last year.

In recent years, more tech companies have started adding the battery saver (and often fancy) feature. Facebook globally launched a dark mode along with a new redesign of its official website earlier this month, and in late March WhatsApp added dark mode to its app on Android and iOS devices. Computers and game consoles have also begun to offer dark modes.