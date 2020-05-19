Global carbon pollution falls 17% during the peak of the pandemic

%MINIFYHTML38846e9da518ee2d279e3bc0d21a582f14%

KENSINGTON, MD. – The world cut its daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17% at the peak of the pandemic's closure last month, according to a new study.

But with life and heat-trapping gas levels returning to normal, the brief break from pollution will likely be "a drop in the ocean,quot; when it comes to climate change, the scientists said.

In their study of carbon dioxide emissions during the coronavirus pandemic, an international team of scientists calculated that the levels of contamination are recovering, and for the year it will end between 4% and 7% below the levels of 2019. That remains the largest annual drop in carbon emissions since World War II.

It will be 7% if the strictest blocking rules remain throughout the year in much of the world, 4% if they are lifted early.

For a week in April, the United States cut its carbon dioxide levels by about a third. China, the world's largest emitter of heat-trapping gases, reduced its carbon pollution by almost a quarter in February, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Climate Change. India and Europe reduce emissions by 26% and 27% respectively.

The biggest global drop was from April 4 to 9, when the world dumped 18.7 million tons (17 million metric tons) of carbon pollution per day less than it did on New Year's Day.

These low levels of global emissions have not been recorded since 2006. But if the world slowly increases its pollution levels again next year, the temporary reduction amounts to "a drop in the ocean," said study lead author Corinne. LeQuere, a Scientific climate of the University of East Anglia.

"It is as if you have had a bath with water and you are turning off the tap for 10 seconds," he said.

By April 30, global levels of carbon pollution had increased by 3.3 million tons (3 million metric tons) per day from their lowest point earlier in the month. Carbon dioxide remains in the air for about a century.

Outside experts praised the study as the most comprehensive yet, saying it shows how much effort it takes to prevent dangerous levels of further global warming.

"That underscores a simple truth: individual behavior alone … won't get us there," Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who was not part of the study, said in an email. "We need a fundamental structural change."

If the world could sustain annual emissions cuts like this without a pandemic for a couple of decades, there is a decent chance the Earth could avoid warming another 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) from now on, they said. the study authors. However, the type of annual cuts to meet that international target is unlikely to be unlikely.

If next year returns to 2019 pollution levels, it means the world has only bought a delay of about a year in reaching the additional 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) of warming that leaders are trying to avoid, LeQuere said. That level could still occur between 2050 and 2070, the authors said.

The study was carried out by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of international scientists that produces the authorized annual estimate of carbon dioxide emissions. They analyzed 450 databases showing daily energy use and entered a measurement scale for pandemic-related social "confinement,quot; in their estimates.

Almost half of the emission reductions came from less transportation pollution, mainly from cars and trucks, the authors said. In contrast, the study found that drastic reductions in air travel accounted for only 10% of the overall drop in pollution.

In the USA In the USA, the largest decrease in pollution was observed in California and Washington with falls of more than 40%.

