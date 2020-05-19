"Glimmer Of Hope,quot; for Live Sports in June; 180 exposed to virus at renegade church service – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus-related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus and reopening

Slow business as SF retailers enter phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening

SAN FRANCISCO – Many San Francisco business owners did not know what to expect on the first day of Phase Two to reopen businesses after the closure of COVID-19. Overall, foot traffic was slow throughout San Francisco, but stores were eager to open to pick them up on the sidewalk after being closed for two months, and neighborhoods seemed a little livelier. Donna O’Leary owns Ambiance, a clothing and accessories store with three locations in the city. "It's not really great for our type of business," he said. "Okay, but since people like to try things, it's kind of complicated." read more

Governor Newsom's plan for live sports for the first week of June may be an illusion

SAN FRANCISCO – Fans could watch live sports from the first week of June, Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday. But although the idea of ​​seeing a game in a couple of weeks has been very exciting, but the chances of it happening really are very low. As Cam Inman, sports writer for Mercury News, puts it, "it gives teams a ray of hope that they can resume the action." Governor Newsom says that if current COVID-19 trends continue, sports may resume again for the first week of June, but players may not be ready. In the Major League Baseball, they have requested approximately 3 weeks of training to prepare for Opening Day. Right now it looks like July 4th will be the target date. read more

After COVID-19 closes, cautious reopening of the Bay Area could be costly for companies

SAN FRANCISCO – As companies slowly reopen, officials ask two main questions: How can we afford to open up when the virus is still so dangerous, and how can we afford not to? The Bay Area has been internationally acclaimed for closing early, paving the curve. But Teague Kernan, the owner of Tupelo in North Beach, wonders if we will be victims of our own success, given that many other parts of the country are reopening more quickly. "San Francisco took the most cautious approach relative to almost anywhere else and I am really proud of the city for doing it," said Kernan. "I imagine we will probably be one of the last places to reopen." read more

Newly converted Marin County classrooms show how learning will adapt to COVID-19

Rookie – Some schools in Marin County are giving us an idea of ​​what it will be like when students return after months of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three campuses have begun converting classrooms to emphasize health and safety. For now, it's a pilot program, but it's also a careful, measured look at what a classroom will look like, when the students finally return. Starting Monday, some students return to the classroom, a classroom that can change forever, like this special education class at San Jose Middle School in Novato. read more

Governor Newsom announces new on-site shelter facilitation, weeks away from retail stores, salons, and professional sports

SACRAMENTO: Citing encouraging progress in the state's battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday additional modifications to the shelter-in-place order to allow most rural counties to move deeper into the reopening Stage 2, which includes restaurants and downtown shops. The governor also predicted that if current trend lines were maintained in new COVID-19 cases, testing, contact tracing, and EPP distribution, California would be weeks away from moving to Phase 3, which would include allowing retail stores and beauty salons operate. as well as professional sports to resume without the assistance of fans. read more

Bay Area County Health Officials Issue Order to Open More Businesses, Launch Promising Report Card COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – Almost three months after its intense battle with the coronavirus, a coalition of San Francisco Bay Area health officials released a promising report card on the current state of the disease in the region on Monday and issued a new order to reopen more of the region. economy. In a joint announcement Monday, public health officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties, along with the city of Berkeley, issued an order allowing retail stores to offer pickup at the store, and also enables manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations that support retail to resume. read more

Coronavirus Update: What businesses are open in your county?

BAY AREA: The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses across the region, but modifications to state and county health orders have allowed some businesses to reopen. Below is a summary for each county of the types of businesses that have received the green light in the nine counties in the Bay Area, along with links to access additional information. Businesses listed by county are those that add to the state's established list of essential businesses that have been allowed to operate during the entire shelter-in-place request, including health care facilities, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience and farmers markets, pharmacies, banks, laundries, gas stations, auto repair and service shops, and restaurants and other food preparation facilities, but only for takeaways and deliveries. read more

COVID-19 Monday business reopens vary by San Francisco Bay Area county

BURLINGAME: Starting Monday, retail stores in most of northern California will be able to reopen with some modifications. But not all counties. In Burlingame, Sam Malouf and his wife, Gloria, were preparing to start selling clothes at their family clothing store called Sam Malouf. They have been closed for 2 months. "It is a step forward," said Gloria Malouf. "Instead of being completely closed, it's a step forward." It will be a small step since sales are required to be made on the curb in San Mateo County in accordance with the county health order. read more

Lake Berryessa in Napa County reopens with restrictions

NAPA COUNTY – Boaters will now be able to enjoy the outdoors in Napa County more when Lake Berryessa reopened on Saturday with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a trap, only people living together on the same boat will be allowed. Still, the locals are excited to leave the house for Memorial Day weekend. “Obviously we feel that sailing is a great way to socially distance and still get fresh air and get out. And we are confident that our customers are responsible, "said Chad Frazier, general manager of the Markley Cove Resort. read more

Coronavirus and shelter in place

Napa couple forced to manage expectations for pandemic wedding ceremony

NAPA – The pandemic has ended many daily activities, but it has also closed the door on many couples' plans for their dream wedding. Avoiding meetings is a good way to combat illness, but it's a lousy way to start a marriage. Jennifer Magdefrau and Mike Watson of Napa were planning a wedding for June 13 until COVID-19 closed the party. "The most important thing is that I want to hug my guests and enjoy the day, not having to worry about wearing a mask," said Magdefrau. read more

Coronavirus outbreak

180 exposed to coronavirus during mother's day service at challenging NorCal church

PALERMO, Butte County – A person who later learned she was positive for Covid-19 attended a church service in Northern California on Mother's Day, exposing 180 other people to the new coronavirus, according to local health officials. . The individual received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 the day after service at the Palermo Biblical Family Church and is now isolated in his home, the Butte County Department of Public Health said Friday. People who attended the service have been notified of their exposure and have been instructed by health officials to self-quarantine, according to the statement. Officials are working to obtain evidence for all who attended. read more

%MINIFYHTML10e2dca8357e5d42f5969a32f899427317%

3 Coronavirus Cases Linked to Live-Streamed Religious Service in Mendocino County

UKIAH – At least three cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a live-streaming church service that took place in Mendocino County over Mother's Day weekend, health officials said. Officials from the Mendocino County Department of Public Health were notified of the case of an elderly man from the Ukiah Valley on Friday night. By tracing contacts, authorities found two Lake County residents who were close contacts of the man, who had themselves recently been diagnosed with the virus on Saturday. Investigators determined that the source of the outbreak was a religious service with music broadcast live from a church in inland Mendocino County on Mother's Day. All three were on site and two participated in the event. read more

Coronavirus and Public Assistance

Applicants overwhelm California program to provide financial assistance to undocumented workers

SAN JOSE – California's program to provide financial assistance to undocumented workers got off to a rough start on Monday. The 800 number for people to register apparently couldn't handle call volumes and most callers received a busy signal that lasted all day. "They said the number is not working right now," said Juan Carlos Sosa, a worker at an unemployed Modesto restaurant. He drove to the Catholic Charities office in San José, hoping to register in person for the California Immigrant Disaster Relief program in person, but was unable. "It is difficult because everyone needs help right now. I have to pay the bills, it is difficult," said Sosa.

read more

Aid fund announced for East Bay artists affected by pandemic

OAKLAND – The City of Oakland and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation announced Monday that they launched a $ 625,000 relief fund for artists and art workers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The East Bay / Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts will offer direct grants of up to $ 2,000 to artists, art teachers, and non-profit art workers who are financially vulnerable to the pandemic, particularly artists from underserved communities. Grant recipients can use the funds for any financial hardship, according to the city and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation. The San Francisco-based Cultural Innovation Center will manage the fund, which is supported by more than half a dozen philanthropic groups and foundations, as well as individual donors. read more

Coronavirus and business

University of California Imposes Salary Freeze to Address COVID-19 Budget Deficits

SAN FRANCISCO – The University of California is imposing a system-wide freeze on the wages of its non-union employees due to huge financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Janet Napolitano said Monday. Napolitano is taking a 10% voluntary pay cut, as are the system's 10 foreign ministers, said in a statement it was sent to faculty and staff across the system. She said her office has started conversations with union leaders to understand the seriousness of the financial situation. "I know some of this news is disturbing, during an already difficult time," said Napolitano. "However, current realities and current uncertainties require us to take steps to adapt to current circumstances." read more

Food trucks serving hot meals at California rest stops

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area-based big-rig drivers and other motorists have a temporary chance to get a hot meal on the road even though most restaurants are closed, Caltrans officials said Monday. This is because 17 food trucks temporarily operate in state rest areas across the state. "I really appreciate what they are doing now," said Mederbek, a trucker to Caltrans in a rest area along Interstate 5 north of Willows. Food trucks are operating along Interstate 80 east and west, Interstate 5 north and south, as well as Interstate 10 west and Interstate 15 north. read more

San Mateo County Businesses Make Adjustments for Phase 2 Sidewalk Reopening

BURLINGAME – Some hopeful businessmen in San Mateo County were able to reopen their stores to pick them up on the sidewalk on Monday when parts of the Bay Area finally moved to Phase 2 to reopen amid the coronavirus shelter order. Retailers may have to be creative to navigate a new reality. The bunches of balloons welcomed customers who came to get their merchandise at Burlingame stores. read more

Uber cuts another 3,000 jobs as Coronavirus cuts its payroll by 25%

SAN FRANCISCO – Uber cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second big wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus reduced demand for travel. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month. Uber will refocus on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a note to employees. read more

Temperature controls, facial coatings; New requirements for shoppers when Apple stores reopen

SAN FRANCISCO – As trade restrictions begin to ease in the San Francisco Bay Area, Apple officials are planning modifications to their shopping experience to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. While all of the Silicon Valley giant's San Francisco Bay Area stores remained closed Monday, authorities said they would reopen them soon. A store in Boise opened last week. But shopping will be a drastically different experience than before the COVID-19 outbreak began and stores closed in March. So far, nearly 100 Apple stores worldwide have reopened with major changes, including door temperature controls, more frequent deep cleaning, and the requirements that shoppers and staff use to cover their faces. read more

JCPenney to close nearly 30% of its stores in bankruptcy

SAN BRUNO – JCPenney plans to close nearly 200 stores this year and an additional 50 stores next year, as it seeks to use bankruptcy to change its business. But it remains to be seen if Bay Area stores would be among those closed. The iconic retailer has yet to identify which of its 846 stores will be permanently closed. And it did not say how many of its 85,000 employees would lose their jobs as a result of the store closings. He filed for bankruptcy on Friday night and revealed his plans to close the store in presentations over the weekend. JCPenney has several locations in the Bay Area, including stores in San Bruno, Hayward, Pleasanton, the Eastridge Mall in San Jose, Concord, Antioch, and Fairfield. read more

Industry Survey Paints Terrible Picture of COVID-19's Impact on Bay Area Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO – It's the first in-depth look at how San Francisco's restaurants are since the shelter-in-place requests suddenly closed businesses. The Golden Gate Restaurant Association survey of more than 400 restaurants in the Bay Area presents a terrible picture. The numbers reaffirm the future of so many restaurants that they may be in trouble. The phone rang only 15 times at Chouquets in Pacific Heights all day Sunday. Business is not booming for restaurants. "It is a really bad situation these days, but seeing all the people who support us gives us a lot of hope and I am glad to have a job," said Sofia Salahmars. read more

Coronavirus and Tests

San Francisco to Open New COVID-19 Mobile Test Site in Tenderloin District; 2 Other test sites to open

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco announced Monday that it was expanding its COVID-19 tests with three new test sites, including the city's first mobile test site in the troubled Lomo district. The other two test sites were unveiled in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood and at City College in San Francisco, designed to serve residents in the Foreign / Excelsior Mission Districts. The expanded test comes after a series of reports showing that the number of people who undergo coronavirus testing in the city on a daily basis were not up to capacity. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

%MINIFYHTML10e2dca8357e5d42f5969a32f899427318%

Former Oakland A "Moneyball,quot; manager Art Howe was released after COVID-19 treatment at ICU Houston

HOUSTON – Former manager Art Howe, who spent seven years at the helm of the & # 39; Moneyball & # 39; He's winning 600 regular-season games, he was released from a Houston hospital where treatment for his COVID-19 infection required a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. But it will be a while before you can enjoy a good meal. Relief, back in my own room. It's just sweet, "Howe, 73, said." It was a long five days or so. I finally feel a little better. I still can't eat very well, the taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's nice to be back at home and I hope to continue progressing. " Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two. read more