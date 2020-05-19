Get a real taste for Steve Carell's space force in the new trailer

Netflix
Of the people who brought you The office comes from: Space force. Steve Carell prepares for service as Mark R. Naird in new comedy he co-created with Greg Daniels. You have to know him as Michael Scott, but when you see him in Space force You'll see a whole new side of Carell.
"Space is tough," Mark Naird tells a Congressional committee in the trailer below.
The show follows Mark Naird, a four-star general with dreams of leading the Air Force, only to have his dreams faded when he takes over the new branch of the military – the Space Force. A dedicated soldier, Mark uproots his family, Lisa Kudrow plays his wife and Diana Silvers She plays her daughter and heads to a remote base in Colorado, where she tries to complete her task from the White House and get the men back to the moon and back into orbit.
Space force also stars John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Ben schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.
Carell and Daniels serve as executive producers with Howard Klein.
Try the show in the new trailer above.
In addition to the show, Netflix is launching Inside Joke: Space Force, a new podcast with Yang hosting. She'll welcome the cast and crew of the show to share behind-the-scenes stories on a 10-part podcast. New episodes that drop on Mondays and Thursdays every week.
According to Carell, Netflix came up with the idea of creating a show around the Space force concept.
"Space force He turned around in a rather unusual way. Netflix had this premise that they thought could be a fun show: The idea made everyone laugh at a meeting, an idea from a show about the origins of a fictional Space Force. I heard the idea through my agent, and Netflix released the show to me, and then I presented it to Greg, and we all had the same reaction, "Carell explained in statements issued by Netflix." There was no show. There was no idea other than the title. Netflix asked: ‘Do you want to do a show called Space force? And almost immediately I said: ‘Well, yes, of course. That sounds great. And then I called Greg and I said, ‘Hey, you want to do a show called Space force? And he said, ‘Yes, that sounds good. Let's do it. And it was really based on nothing except this name that made everyone laugh. So we got going. "
Space force premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix. The podcast premieres the same day.
%MINIFYHTML7dd08113bbe4232ea6a8e9299a81e40d16%