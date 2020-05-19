Get a real taste for Steve Carell's space force in the new trailer

Of the people who brought you The office comes from: Space force. Steve Carell prepares for service as Mark R. Naird in new comedy he co-created with Greg Daniels. You have to know him as Michael Scott, but when you see him in Space force You'll see a whole new side of Carell.

"Space is tough," Mark Naird tells a Congressional committee in the trailer below.

The show follows Mark Naird, a four-star general with dreams of leading the Air Force, only to have his dreams faded when he takes over the new branch of the military – the Space Force. A dedicated soldier, Mark uproots his family, Lisa Kudrow plays his wife and Diana Silvers She plays her daughter and heads to a remote base in Colorado, where she tries to complete her task from the White House and get the men back to the moon and back into orbit.