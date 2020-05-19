Gemma Whelan recalls the difficulty of keeping her daughter away from the coronavirus-infected husband

Instagram

Announcing that Gerry Howell was negative for COVID-19, the former star of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; She admits that her husband's battle with the virus & # 39; became quite terrifying & # 39; sometime.

Ex "game of Thrones"star Gemma whelan She is celebrating after learning that her husband has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Gerry Howell, the father of Frances, the Brit's two-year-old daughter, recently fell ill with the killer virus and Gemma admits she was not convinced he did it at first.

"It got pretty scary," he tells You magazine. "By the fifth day it was still really bad and I asked myself, 'Is this the time I need to make a call?' But luckily that was the low point."

The 39-year-old man "Killing Eva"The actress also believes that she and her daughter became ill with the virus, but were never examined.

"Frances and I had a few days of coughing, so I think we've had a slight cough too," she explains, admitting that one of the worst things about her husband's health battle was explaining to her daughter why Dad was isolating himself in a free room. .

"Tracing, it was quite inevitable that he would have had contact with the virus because he works in front of King's College Hospital, where the first cases of London were. He was not feeling well, so he entered the room free. I put trays of food Outside the door and the neighbors kindly sent us round oranges, vitamin C, and acetaminophen. But the hardest part was trying to keep our two-year-old daughter Frances out of her room and telling her that she had to stay away from Dad. "