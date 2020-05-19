Garland PD asks for help identifying driver who hit and killed man in open field – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a driver who entered an open field and killed a man.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call reporting a dead man in an open field within the 600 block of Stroud Lane.

Officers later identified the man as Charlie Williams III, 31.

According to their investigation, detectives discovered that Williams was in the field near an alley between Stroud Lane and Grinnell Drive around midnight.

Detectives also recovered a video showing a truck entering the grassy field, hitting Williams, and then fleeing the area.

Detectives believe there may be damage to the front of the truck and are urging anyone with video surveillance cameras to check it between 11:30 p.m. May 17 at 12:30 a.m. May 18.

Anyone with information should call the department at 972-485-4840.