Freeform renews "Everything will be fine" and "Homeland: Fort Salem" – Up News Info

Freeform has outlined its original scheduling plans for the next 12 months with season two renewals for Everything will be fine and Homeland: Fort Salem and the movement of adult good problem and Cruel summer Until next year.

The news, presented next week in the virtual presentation of Disney Advertising Sales Virtual Roadshow, occurs when the network seeks to exit in front of the closure of the production of COVID-19, which impacted several of its originals, including the three series that were released next year. In a video message to fans (check it out below the story), Good problem Stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramírez explain how production in Season 3 of The Foster the spinoff was suspended by the pandemic and will not be ready for a launch in the summer of 2020 as originally planned.

With Good problem new drama series Cruel summer and part 2 of adultThe third season, postponed until next year, the Freeform lineup in summer 2020 will present new episodes of The Bold Type, whose Season 4 returns June 11, as well as recently announced and remotely produced limited series. Love in times of the crown.

After the success of ABCl Disney Family Singalong specials, Freeform is adding Summer Singalong in 2021 with great music movies including the online premiere of Disney's live-action movie Aladdin, together with existing blocks like 31 Halloween nights, 25 days of christmas, and the return of the Valentine's Day trick However, love the FF you want.

"We have a long list ahead of us, and with our audience of young adults coming of age at a time that will forever impact their lives, we must tell them bold and authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going." said Lauren Corrao, EVP of Freeform, Programming and Original Development.

Created, executed, and starring Australian comedian Josh Thomas, Everything will be fine, who also stars Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison and Maeve Press, follows Nicholas, a 20-year-old neurotic who is forced to raise his two teenage stepsisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the death of his father. Produced by Breeders producer Avalon Television, is executive producer of Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner and co-edited in EP by Thomas Ward. He will return in 2021.

"This is great news, not only because it means I have a bunch of writers who have to hang out with me on screen all day and I don't have to be alone anymore, making me weird," said Thomas. Here's the video announcement of the pickup:

Suspense novel Homeland: Fort SalemMeanwhile, he returns with more chaos in a current alternative America, where witches ended their persecution more than 300 years ago by reaching an agreement with the US government. USA to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee, it was created and written by Eliot Laurence, who produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q Miller.

Elsewhere, adult, which had its mid-season finale in March, will return with the remaining episodes of the third season in 2021. The blackish Spin-off, which looks at the problems students face in the world of higher education, stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, France Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. Produced by ABC Signature Studios and produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins, it was renewed for the fourth season in January.

The third season of Good problem It will also air next year. The Foster The spin-off, which had its season finale in March, follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes defending what you believe comes at a price. Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramírez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martínez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence are the stars. Co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg, the executive trio produces alongside Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramírez, Jennifer López, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina also serving as executive producers.

New original Cruel summer, which comes from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and eOne, will also air in 2021. This comes after Up News Info revealed that Olivia Holt, star of Cloak and dagger from Marvel, will play one of the main roles. The unconventional drama takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teenager disappears, and an apparently unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward girl to the most popular girl in town, and eventually becomes the America's most despised person. Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutiérrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano also star.